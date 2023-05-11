Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan Crisis: 'Political system has shattered; Pakistanis are struggling'

    The future course is totally dependent on the Pakistan Army. The Sharief and Bhutto families want to finish Imran Khan politically, which is next to impossible, say experts.

    Pakistan Crisis: 'Political system has shattered; Pakistanis are struggling'
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 11, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest has pushed the country towards anarchy with the law and order situation further deteriorating. Pakistan has been facing an acute economic crisis for over two years now and the current political turmoil has further worsened the situation for the people in particular. 

    Pakistan deeply divided, unstable... that has implications for India

    Asianet News reached out to experts to understand the fast-evolving situation in Pakistan.

    Anil Trigunayat, former Indian Ambassador and distinguished fellow at Vivekananda International Foundation, said: "After Imran Khan's arrest, the law and order situation in Pakistan has deteriorated fast. Its economy is on a ventilator and the people are struggling for food and fuel. Even after global pressure, Pakistan has yet not changed its policy of sponsoring and aiding the terrorists. We can say now the political system in Pakistan has shattered and everything is dependent on its Army and intelligence agency ISI."

    "No political leaders can take a stand without the help of the Army and the ISI. The same thing happened with Imran Khan. The way Imran Khan’s supporters are protesting across the country and entered in Islamabad, I think it would be a tough time for the Shehbaz Sharief government to manage it. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial governments have already requested the Army to take charge which shows the government is losing credibility and trust," the Ambassador said.

    "The future course is totally dependent on the Pakistan Army. The Sharief and Bhutto families want to finish Imran Khan politically, which is next to impossible," he added.

    What would be next in Pakistan?

    "If the situation deteriorates further and the Army takes charge of the country, the global powers may impose financial sanctions. In short, we can say that the common Pakistani would be the ultimate sufferer here. They would get no relief whosoever in power," Ambassador Triguniyat said.

    "Pakistan has reached a level of anarchy and it has always been the case whenever Islamabad struggled with internal affairs they have targeted India indirectly to divert their people’s attention," he added. 

    Another expert, Smruti Pattanaik, who is Research Fellow on South Asia at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), said: "Whatever happening in Pakistan now is not sudden but it was in the making. Given the kind of supporters Imran Khan has, imagine, a person who lost a no-confidence vote has made it as if he lost the power illegally. Though it was a completely legal procedure, having not gotten the majority in Parliament. He is also a person who does not even want to leave the office and tried to keep on delaying the no-confidence motion which also shows his eagerness to stick to the power anyhow and all."

    "In the last one year what they (Imran Khan and his party PTI) have done is play with rhetoric, accusing Army of everything. He has completely turned around the narrative. From a person who was disgracefully exited from the office has made it as if everything happened with him is illegal, which is not correct, if you see technically," she added.

    According to Pattanaik, there was no option left, except to arrest him. 

    What India should do?

    Pattanaik explained that New Delhi currently has no role to play in it. 

    "Anything happens in our neighbourhood we watch it very closely because we share borders. So if the chaos continues, uncertainties looming ahead, what kind of political set up would be, who will come to power or Army will take over we have to monitor the situation closely," the MP-IDSA fellow said.

    Asked what Pakistan should be doing, she said: "Pakistan's economy is also deteriorating. Talks are on with the International Monetary Fund. The IMF had agreed to provide loan support to Pakistan when Imran Khan was in power but he did not implement the IMF’s guidelines so they stop..."

    China's latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response' AJR

    Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response'

    Italy Massive explosion hits centre of Milan several cars on fire check details gcw

    BREAKING: Massive explosion hits centre of Italy's Milan, several cars on fire

    Who is Sanna Marin Finland Prime minister who announced her divorce gcw

    Who is Sanna Marin, Finland's outgoing Prime Minister who announced her divorce?

    Pakistan unrest: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested; PTI calls it 'abduction' snt

    Pakistan unrest: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested; PTI calls it 'abduction'

    Pakistan Security forces avert attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi shipyard; suspect killed AJR

    Pakistan: Security forces avert attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi shipyard; suspect killed

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her ADC

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her

    Killing of doctor an outcome of the "systemic failure": Kerala HC lashes out at police department anr

    Killing of doctor an outcome of the "systemic failure": Kerala HC lashes out at police department

    Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response' AJR

    Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response'

    Italy Massive explosion hits centre of Milan several cars on fire check details gcw

    BREAKING: Massive explosion hits centre of Italy's Milan, several cars on fire

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon