    'Only 5 devotees came': Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH)

    Sumohan Mukund Das, the director of the ISKCON temple in Dhaka on Monday announced that, for the first time, the temple will not be celebrating Janmashtami.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    In a stark reflection of the current climate in Bangladesh, Sumohan Mukund Das, the director of the ISKCON temple in Dhaka on Monday announced that, for the first time, the temple will not be celebrating Janmashtami. The decision comes amid heightened tensions and fear among devotees.

    In an interview with Zee News, the temple director revealed that the usual grand celebrations, which attract lakhs of devotees each year, have been suspended. This year, only five devotees ventured out to visit the temple due to fears for their safety. The usual festivities, including processions and music-jagaran, have been canceled.

    "For the first time we are not celebrating Janmashtami, we are celebrating it by hiding in the house, no rally, no music-jagaran, the devotees are scared, every year lakhs of devotees used to come to the temple, since today morning only 5 devotees have come out of fear," he said.

    The unprecedented situation underscores the current volatility in Bangladesh following recent political upheavals. The interim government's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, addressed the nation on Sunday, urging patience from the public as his administration works to address the "mountain-like challenges" facing the country.

    Yunus emphasized the need for reforms and promised a free, fair, and inclusive election following necessary changes in administration, judiciary, and electoral systems.

    The Chief Adviser also condemned the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina, describing it as a "fascist autocratic regime" that severely damaged the country's institutions.

    Yunus assured that his interim government would work towards strengthening local government institutions and decentralizing power to ensure a more accountable political system.

