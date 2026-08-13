Chinese and Russian envoys have reaffirmed their support for India's 2026 BRICS presidency at a roundtable in New Delhi. The Chinese Ambassador outlined 'MAGIC' principles for cooperation, while Russia noted BRICS' role in a multipolar world.

China, Russia Back India's BRICS Presidency

With New Delhi at the helm of the BRICS grouping this year, Chinese and Russian envoys to India reaffirmed their support for India's BRICS presidency at an event here in the national capital on Wednesday. The leaders attended the BRICS Ambassadors' Roundtable Discussion hosted by Vivekananda International Foundation.

In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said, "Shared my views on the characteristic and development direction of BRICS cooperation with the five letters of MAGIC: Multilateralism, Action, Global Governance, Inclusiveness and Cooperation." He further underlined that China stands ready to work in tandem with all partner countries to deepen the cooperation between BRICS members. "China extends full support to India for its BRICS presidency, and we stand ready to work hand in hand with all member countries to strengthen constructive cooperation and lead a durable and fruitful greater BRICS cooperation!" Glad to attend the BRICS Ambassadors' Roundtable Discussion hosted by Vivekananda International Foundation @vifindia. Shared my views on the characteristic and development direction of BRICS cooperation with the five letters of MAGIC: Multilateralism, Action, Global Governance,… pic.twitter.com/0gsWA0vTvN — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) August 12, 2026

Russia's Charge d'Affaires, Roman Babushkin also addressed the event. The Russian Embassy in India noted in a post on Telegram that Roman Babushkin reaffirmed Russia's support for India's BRICS Chairship priorities in 2026, noting that over the past two decades the grouping has evolved into an effective mechanism for multifaceted practical cooperation and an influential platform for advancing the interests of the global majority amid the emergence of a multipolar world order. 🇷🇺 On August 12, Chargé d’Affaires of #Russia in #India Roman Babushkin addressed the seminar “#BRICS Role and Priorities in Building a Resilient and Sustainable Global Order”, organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation. @vifindia 👉 https://t.co/darCHlXi7S pic.twitter.com/78pXEq0EEm — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) August 12, 2026

Discussion on Resilient Global Order

The Vivekananda International Foundation hosted a discussion on "BRICS Role and Priorities in Building a Resilient and Sustainable Global Order" on Wednesday. In a post on X it noted that the discussions explored BRICS' evolving role in a changing global order, with emphasis on resilience, sustainability, inclusivity, multilateralism and South-South cooperation. At the event, speakers highlighted cooperation in climate, trade, finance, digital governance, food and energy security, technology and connectivity. VIF hosted a discussion on “BRICS Role and Priorities in Building a Resilient and Sustainable Global Order” on 12 August 2026. The discussions explored BRICS’ evolving role in a changing global order, with emphasis on resilience, sustainability, inclusivity, multilateralism and… pic.twitter.com/7tT43KCRAD — VIF India (@vifindia) August 12, 2026

The discussions also highlighted the importance of BRICS as a platform for practical, people-centric cooperation, guided by the spirit of "Humanity First". Significantly, discussions on greater AI and civilisational dialogue, connectivity and sharing of capabilities among BRICS countries were also emphasised.

BRICS: Evolution and Priorities

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is its fourth, having previously held the position in 2012, 2016 and 2021. The Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS currently brings together eleven major emerging economies: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The grouping serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of global and regional significance, as well as on global political and economic governance.

The BRICS 2026 website highlights how the grouping's agenda has expanded significantly from its original focus on economic issues to three core pillars -- political and security cooperation, economic and financial cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It further notes that BRICS cooperation now covers a wide range of issues, including counter-terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, international financial architecture, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, trade, and WTO-related matters. (ANI)