Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella invoked an 'economic emergency' for relief after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake left 265 dead and 496 missing. The government will offer rental subsidies, tax relief, and launch a 'Miracle Fund'.

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella on Wednesday (local time) invoked an "economic emergency" to enable exceptional measures for earthquake relief and reconstruction after the disaster left 265 people dead and 3,494 injured. Addressing the media, De La Espriella described the situation as a tragedy of "great dimensions", noting that the government was preparing measures to support affected families and businesses while accelerating reconstruction.

Exceptional Measures for Relief

He said the government would provide support, including payment of public services, rental subsidies, tax relief and economic assistance for vulnerable families and small merchants. "It is undoubtedly a tragedy of great dimensions, but it is precisely in these moments when we must unite under the flag of Colombia," the President said. "Taking into account the severity of the circumstances, a tragedy like this forces us to take exceptional measures. This crisis hits us at a difficult time, in the midst of the most complex fiscal crisis in our republican history, with a high level of debt and limited resources. We are structuring measures such as the government paying for public services, rental subsidies, tax relief, and economic support for the most vulnerable families and small merchants. I have decided to invoke the economic emergency provided for in our Constitution," he added.

Human Toll and Rescue Priority

De La Espriella said that 25,872 families, or 53,816 people, had been affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the country early on Monday. He stated that the number of missing people had risen to 496, adding that locating those missing remained the government's main priority. He further stated that the authorities were using all available capabilities and international assistance that had begun arriving in Colombia. "We have 25,872 affected families and 53,816 people. Unfortunately, there are 265 dead and 3,494 injured, and the number of missing persons has risen alarmingly to 496. Our main efforts are concentrated on the missing persons. To that end, we are acting with all our capabilities and also making use of international aid that is starting to arrive in Colombia," De La Espriella said.

Widespread Infrastructure Damage

According to the figures presented by the President, 11,347 homes had been destroyed and another 53,526 damaged. The disaster also affected 140 buildings, 1,819 educational centres, 631 community centres and 179 health centres, while one pedestrian bridge collapsed. A total of 20 vehicle bridges, 203 roads, 44 aqueducts and five airports were also reported to have been affected.

'Miracle Fund' and Economic Reactivation

The President also announced the creation of the "Milagro Fund", or Miracle Fund, to channel national and international contributions towards reconstruction. De La Espriella said the government would also introduce measures aimed at reviving economic activity, encouraging investment and creating jobs in the areas most severely affected by the disaster. "We will create a 'Miracle Fund' to channel national and international contributions for the reconstruction of hospitals, schools, roads, and airports. The emergency will include economic reactivation and job creation measures," he stated.

The President said the crisis had struck Colombia at a difficult time, citing what he described as the country's most complex fiscal crisis, high levels of debt and limited resources. He also thanked police officers, soldiers, civil defence personnel, firefighters, volunteers and Red Cross members involved in the rescue and relief operations. "Rest assured that we will do what is necessary so that we can re-emerge as a society. Today, more than ever, I stand firm for the nation. May God bless Colombia," De La Espriella said.

The government said its immediate focus remained on locating missing people, providing assistance to affected families and beginning reconstruction of damaged critical infrastructure. (ANI)