Former UP DGP Vikram Singh welcomed the UNSC report attributing the Nov 2025 Red Fort blast to AQIS. He stated the revelation established the vastness of the terror module's network and urged authorities to act on a 'war footing' to dismantle it.

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh on Thursday welcomed the United Nations Security Council's report attributing the November 2025 Red Fort blast to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), stating that the revelation was a matter of satisfaction but stressing that authorities now need to act "on a war footing" to dismantle the terror group's wider support network.

Ex-DGP on UNSC Report's Revelations

Speaking to ANI, Singh stated that while some had earlier claimed India was exaggerating the threat, the latest UNSC assessment had now established the vastness of the module's network. He said the network used cryptocurrency to transfer funds as well as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VIEDs). "Until now, people used to say that India is presenting this in an exaggerated way. But now the United Nations Security Council has made it clear that this entire module was being operated from Kabul by Al-Qaeda and various types of technology were being used, such as cryptocurrency for transferring money, and vehicle bombs, i.e., Vehicle Improvised Explosive Devices (VIEDs) were used," the former DGP said.

Call for Swift, Punitive Action

He said the latest revelation should be followed by swift action against the wider support system linked to the terror network. "This revelation is a matter of satisfaction, but now things have to be done on a war footing. And by doing it on a war footing, this matter will not end there. Their entire support system needs to be dismantled when they are not Indians," Singh said.

He further called for "strict punitive action" against those involved, including revoking their citizenship. "Such people, along with strict punitive action, should also have their citizenship revoked, and their support system should also be destroyed and dismantled," he added.

UNSC Officially Attributes Attack to AQIS

His remarks came after the UNSC Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team's 38th report "officially attributed" AQIS to the November 2025 attack on the Red Fort in Delhi. The report, published on Monday, stated that the AQIS had continued to evolve from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity, developing logistics and financial networks while operating through decentralised, small and scattered cells. "Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS," the report read.

It also expressed concern over attempts by the group to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.

Previous Reports and Blast Details

The assessment marks a significant development in the attribution of the Red Fort attack, which had earlier been linked by a UN Member State to Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM). According to the UNSC Monitoring Team's 37th report, one Member State had said JiM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also reported to be linked to the November 2025 Red Fort attack in New Delhi, which it said killed 11 people and injured several others.

The November 2025 blast occurred in Delhi at around 7 pm when an explosion ripped through a moving Hyundai i20 near the iconic Red Fort. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Umar Un Nabi, who is suspected of having carried out the attack as a suicide bomber and was killed in the blast. (ANI)