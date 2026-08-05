A shopping mall in Ningbo, China, hosted a unique 'sneak-eating' contest, recreating the childhood experience of secretly eating in class. Thousands of participants tried to eat rice porridge without being caught by a patrolling 'teacher' to win a gold prize. The viral event celebrated a universal and nostalgic school memory.

In a heartwarming yet nostalgic event that has quickly captured the internet's attention, a shopping mall in China recently hosted a unique ‘sneak-eating’ contest, apparently inspired by the childhood experience of secretly eating snacks in classrooms without getting caught by teachers.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a large number of participants were seen sitting at school-style desks, desperately trying to covertly unwrap, hide, and munch on Ningbo-style rice porridge while nervously keeping an eye on the pretended teacher patrolling the aisles.

The unique yet nostalgia-driven contest recreated the classroom atmosphere, challenging participants to finish their snacks without drawing the attention of the ‘teacher.’ People of all age groups excitedly participated in the contest, bringing back their old school memories.

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Inside Ningbo's Unique Classroom Challenge

The viral contest took place inside a shopping mall in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, where the organisers transformed part of the venue into a classroom, with blackboards and teachers patrolling the aisles. It was reported that more than 2000 people participated in the unique contest, as it was free of cost.

The desk had a book that was kept like a textbook, allowing the participants to hide their bowls and secretly take bites whenever the 'teacher' looked away. Contestants had only 10 mins to secretly finish Ningbo-style rice porridge, and if they were caught eating by the pretended teacher, they had to stand in front of the classroom or beside the desk. And anyone caught three times was eliminated from the tournament.

Eventually, a man in his 30s won the contest and was rewarded with a 1-gram gold rice grain worth approximately ¥1,400 (around $206). The video of the event, wherein participants were actively trying to hide their bowls and sneak bites while avoiding the teacher's gaze, went viral on social media.

According to reports, the primary school students were best in the contest, with many successfully finishing their bowls without being caught even once. Their familiarity with the childhood ‘skill’ of sneaking snacks during class reportedly gave them an edge over the adult participants.

Moreover, the entire cost of the event was reportedly borne by the mall management, with participants allowed to take part free of charge. The initiative was aimed at recreating nostalgic school memories while drawing more visitors to the shopping centre.

Why Do School Students Sneak-Eat During Class Hours?

The ‘sneak-eating’ while hiding behind textbooks is a universal childhood experience born out of a mix of boredom during long lectures, strict classroom rules, and the sheer thrill of defying authority just to satisfy sudden cravings.

In India, this has been quite a relatable part of growing up, where students famously master the trick of tucking tiffin boxes inside school bags or covertly passing parathas beneath desks just out of the teacher's line of sight. Since school hours are quite long and students often have to wait until the scheduled lunch break, many end up sneaking a snack beneath their desks.

The students’ clever tactic might go unnoticed by teachers in the class until the unmistakable sound of a snack wrapper, the aroma of food, or classmates’ laughter gives them away, often leading to a scolding or confiscation of the snacks. The punishment could be a warning, confiscation of the snacks, or being asked to stand outside the classroom.

However, such mischievousness is not considered a serious act of indiscipline and is often remembered as a harmless part of school life. The viral contest in the China Mall was a light-hearted tribute to those shared childhood memories, turning a common classroom habit into a fun community event.

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