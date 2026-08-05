A family in Valmiki Tiger Reserve area had a narrow escape when two giant snakes entered their house. Their pet dog's alert barking helped them spot the reptiles.

A family in Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve area had a terrifying experience on Tuesday night when a king cobra and a python entered their house simultaneously. The incident occurred in Gonouli village, leaving the residents in a state of panic.

According to available information, the two giant reptiles entered the home of Sonalal Sah, a resident of Gonouli village. One side of the house had the highly venomous king cobra, while the other had a massive python. The family members were asleep at the time.

The sight of both dangerous snakes facing each other in the same space left the family frozen in fear. In the silence of the late night, the atmosphere in the house turned completely terrifying. All family members woke up in panic and were paralysed by fear.

Forest department team captures both reptiles and releases them in dense jungle

The family's pet dog played a crucial role in alerting them to the danger. When the two reptiles entered the house from the jungle, the dog suddenly started barking loudly and persistently. The unusual and continuous barking woke up the sleeping family members, alerting them to the potential threat in time.

The family members immediately became alert and turned on a torch to investigate. They were shocked to see the two giant snakes in their home. Realising the gravity of the situation, the homeowner Sonalal Sah immediately informed the forest department.

Upon receiving the information, the Gonouli forest area team swung into action. Trained snake catcher Murari Kumar also rushed to the spot without delay. The rescue team worked diligently to safely capture both snakes. The king cobra and python were carefully caught separately using specialised equipment.

After the successful rescue operation, both snakes were taken to the dense forests of Valmiki Tiger Reserve and released safely into their natural habitat. The forest department team ensured that the reptiles were relocated far from human settlements.

Nitesh Kumar, son of Sonalal Sah, recalled that two years ago, during the rainy season, a king cobra had also entered their home. On that occasion too, their pet dog's alertness had helped the family stay safe in time. The forest department team had then also carried out a rescue operation.

Forest officials have stated that such incidents tend to increase during summer and rainy seasons. Waterlogging and the search for food often drive wildlife out of forests and into residential areas. Residents of villages bordering forest areas are advised to exercise special caution.

Officials have appealed to villagers to maintain cleanliness around their homes at all times. They urged residents to stay alert, ensure adequate lighting in and around their houses at night, and never take the risk of capturing venomous creatures themselves. Any sighting of wildlife should be immediately reported to the forest department's trained team.