A 39-year-old woman from Assam has lodged an FIR against former Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, accusing him of raping her when she was 16 and fathering her child more than two decades ago.

A 39-year-old woman from Assam has lodged an FIR against former Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, accusing him of raping her when she was 16 and fathering her child more than two decades ago. The FIR was registered at the All Women Police Station in Guwahati on Friday. It invokes 18 charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including rape, abduction, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy. The complaint also refers to provisions of the Mental Health Act, 1987, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.

According to the complainant, the alleged incidents took place in 2002-03, when she was 16 years old. She claimed that a political worker brought her from an STD booth, where she worked in Dehradun's Yamuna Colony, to Rawat's official residence.

“Abusing his official position and ministerial influence, the accused wrongfully confined her at his house for 1.5 to 2 months and transported her to various hotels, where he repeatedly committed forcible sexual assault (rape) upon her, against her will, and without her consent. He committed rape on her in his official residence as well,” the complaint alleged in the FIR.

The woman further alleged that after she became pregnant, Rawat subjected her to physical and mental torture and arranged for her forced admission to a state-run psychiatric home.

She claimed to have delivered a baby boy at a government hospital in Dehradun in June 2003 and alleged that Rawat was the child's biological father.

On November 5, she approached the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a fresh investigation into the matter and a DNA test of Rawat. She said the test was necessary to ensure that “her 23-year-old son receives his biological father’s surname”.

However, the woman alleged that she faced repeated threats to withdraw her complaint to the Uttarakhand DGP. Following this, she approached the Guwahati police and lodged the FIR on Friday.

Explaining why she took more than two decades to file the complaint, she said, “The matter was suppressed by the accused at that time since it was their govt. After my son’s birth, in 2003, I moved to Delhi instead of returning to Assam as I was embarrassed. Moreover, I was not sure whether our society would accept me in such a situation. I returned to Assam just two years ago. Therefore, I got delayed in filing the FIR.”

On November 11, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed support for the woman, stating in a post on 'X' that he stood by her in her fight for justice.

Nang Lucky Gogoi, a former member of the Assam State Commission for Women, described the woman's legal move as a significant moment. She also termed the registration of the FIR an indication of the government's commitment to protecting women, even in cases involving alleged crimes across state boundaries.