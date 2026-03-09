Travel YouTuber Daniel Goz faced online backlash after claiming he was 'stranded' in Singapore due to travel disruptions linked to Middle East tensions. Viewers quickly pointed out that economy seats were still available, accusing him of exaggerating the situation. He later defended himself, saying remaining economy tickets cost over $1,500.

A travel YouTuber has faced strong criticism online after claiming he was 'stranded' in Singapore during travel disruptions linked to rising tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The influencer, Daniel Goz, who runs the aviation YouTube channel NonStop Dan, posted a video explaining his situation while trying to travel from Singapore to Europe. The 28-year-old aviation enthusiast has more than one million subscribers on YouTube and regularly posts videos about airline travel and premium cabins on Instagram also.

In the YouTube video, titled 'There Are No Flights Left', Goz described difficulties finding available flights due to changes in global airline routes.

Economy seats were still available

However, viewers quickly noticed something that raised questions about his claim. While scrolling through flight options in the video, Goz himself pointed out that some seats were still available, mostly in economy class.

He acknowledged in the video that 'there are a few seats on some days in economy', which led many viewers to accuse him of exaggerating the situation. Many social media users argued that if economy seats were available, then he was not truly stranded. Watch the video here:

Video sparks strong reactions online

The video quickly attracted widespread attention and criticism from viewers across social media platforms. Several users said the situation did not appear serious, especially when thousands of travellers around the world were facing real disruptions due to flight rerouting.

One user sarcastically commented, “My thoughts are with the premium passengers and those in danger of flying economy.” Another viewer wrote that Singapore was far from the conflict area and suggested that the YouTuber could easily travel through other regions.

“You're not stranded, you're in Singapore, you are in Southeast Asia, not the Middle East. Fly the other way, transit through America or Canada, you can go home tomorrow,” the user said.

Other comments were more direct, with one person writing, “Just fly economy this one time.”

Critics say he appeared out of touch

Some viewers said the video felt insensitive given the wider global situation. Many pointed out that people were dealing with far more serious problems than airline seat choices.

One comment read, “Read the room.”

Another user criticised what they saw as pride or ego, writing, “Guy has too much ego to even consider flying economy in this situation.” Some viewers also noted that the influencer appeared to be staying in a comfortable hotel in Singapore while complaining about travel options.

Others joked about the idea of being “stuck” in one of the world’s safest and most modern cities.

YouTuber responds to criticism

As the criticism grew, Goz responded to comments and explained his side of the story.

He said many viewers misunderstood the point of his video. According to him, the flight example shown in the video was already economy class, and those seats were very expensive and limited.

He said the few available economy seats were priced at more than $1,500 for a one-way ticket and could sell out quickly.

“Lots of you saying ‘just fly economy!’ and I totally get that,” he wrote in response to the criticism.

“The pricing example I show on screen in the video is economy (should’ve been clearer about that), and as you can see there’s barely anything available for the next two weeks.”

He also explained that his channel normally focuses on premium cabins, which is why he discussed those options in detail.

Video later edited after backlash

As the online debate continued, reports said Goz later edited the video. More than one minute of footage was removed, and the title was changed from “There Are No Flights Left” to “Millions of Travellers Are About To Be Stranded.”

Despite the criticism, he maintained that the main message of the video was about wider problems affecting global aviation.

He argued that airline capacity had been heavily affected by changes to flight routes.

“The bigger point of this video, that global aviation capacity has been massively disrupted and millions of travellers, families, students and people on work trips will feel ripple effects, still stands,” he said.

Wider flight disruptions linked to Middle East tensions

The debate around the video comes at a time when airlines around the world are adjusting routes because of rising tensions in the Middle East. Recent military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have led several airlines to avoid flying through certain airspaces in the region.

This has forced airlines to reroute flights, making some journeys longer and reducing the number of available seats on certain routes. As a result, travellers flying between Asia, Europe and the Middle East may face higher prices, fewer flight options and longer travel times.

Online debate highlights travel privilege

The controversy surrounding the video has also sparked a wider discussion online about travel privilege and expectations. Some users argued that the situation showed how social media personalities sometimes focus on luxury travel issues that may not reflect the reality faced by most travellers.

Others said the criticism may have been too harsh, noting that airline disruptions can affect many people in different ways.