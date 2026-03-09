The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has closed indefinitely following the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict into a major war. The temple is urging calm and prayer as UAE's air defence systems actively intercept missile threats across the nation.

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Temple in Abu Dhabi said it will remain closed until further notice, as the Iran-Israel conflict has escalated into a major direct war involving the United States. The closure follows an earlier announcement from March 2, which said that the temple was to open today. pic.twitter.com/hl6E9tltLE — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) March 9, 2026 pic.twitter.com/QJM4x8cYpo — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) March 2, 2026

Temple Urges Calm and Prayer

On March 2, the temple said that the priests there continued to pray for the safety of the people. It said, "As the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi remains temporarily closed to visitors, the Swamis continue to offer special prayers within the sacred sanctums of the Mandir. In these deeply spiritual moments, their devotion carries prayers for peace, protection, and the well-being of all."

As the government and authorities work tirelessly to safeguard our nation, we humbly urge everyone to remain calm, avoid rumours, stay indoors, engage in personal prayers, and strictly follow the safety guidance shared through official channels. Let us stay united in faith, responsibility, and trust," it added. As the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi remains temporarily closed to visitors, the Swamis continue to offer special prayers within the sacred sanctums of the Mandir. In these deeply spiritual moments, their devotion carries prayers for peace, protection, and the well-being of all.… pic.twitter.com/hokkUbdl7g — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) March 2, 2026

UAE Responds to Regional Hostilities

The announcements come keeping in mind the safety of the public, as the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defences are "currently addressing a missile threat" across the country, as regional hostilities continue to intensify.

In response to the unfolding security situation, residents have been advised to "remain in safe locations and follow all warnings and updates from official channels," according to a news report by Gulf News. The Ministry clarified that the loud sounds heard in various regions were the result of "air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles" as well as fighter jets successfully "engaging drones and loitering munitions."

In light of the ongoing defensive operations, authorities have urged both residents and travellers to "stay in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates." The report by Gulf News noted that the military has been placed on high alert to neutralise any further incoming aerial threats. (ANI)