Scotland's busiest train station was closed Monday after a blaze engulfed a neighbouring historic building, sparking a huge emergency response and causing travel disruption.

Glasgow Central Station was shut with "no estimate on when the station will reopen" and disruption was expected to continue till the end of the day on Monday, train services group National Rail said.

The four-storey Victorian building next to the train station partially collapsed in the fire, which started in a vape shop on its ground floor on Sunday afternoon, according to UK media.

A local lawmaker said the building dated back to 1851.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the emergency response had been scaled down on Monday morning, but members of the public were advised to "avoid the area".

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said he was "deeply concerned about the fire".

