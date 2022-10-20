Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan; plans to visit India in January

Satya Nadella was awarded the award for distinguished service by India's Consul General in San Francisco last week. "I'm grateful to India's President, Prime Minister, and people, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to help them use technology to achieve more," said Nadella.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that receiving the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award is an honour and that he looks forward to working with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.

Nadella, who plans to visit India in January, was awarded the award for distinguished service by India's Consul General in San Francisco, Dr T.V. Nagendra Prasad, last week.

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (55) was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

"It's an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised alongside so many extraordinary people," Nadella said upon receiving the award.

"I'm thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and I look forward to working with them to leverage technology to achieve more in the future." Nadella and Prasad talked about the crucial role that digital technology plays in fostering inclusive growth in India. According to Microsoft, the conversation centred on India's development trajectory and its ability to lead the world in politics and technology.

"We are living in a historic period of economic, societal, and technological change," Nadella said after meeting with Dr Prasad.

"Digital technology will define the next decade. Indian industries and organisations of all sizes are turning to technology to help them do more with less, resulting in greater innovation, agility, and resilience," according to Nadella.

Nadella, born in Hyderabad, was appointed CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. He was also named the company's Chairman in June 2021, an additional role in which he will lead the work to set the board's agenda.

The Padma Awards are one of India's highest civilian honours, presented annually on the eve of Republic Day.

Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri are the three categories of awards (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise accomplishments in any activity or discipline that involves an element of public service.

The Padma Awards Committee, chosen annually by the Prime Minister, makes recommendations that determine who receives a Padma Award.

Nadella intends to travel to India in January 2023, his first trip there in close to three years, according to Microsoft.

