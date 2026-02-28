Airspace over Iran, Israel and parts of Iraq closed after US-Israel strikes triggered regional security fears. Major airlines including Air India and IndiGo suspended Middle East flights, while many int'l carriers cancelled services or rerouted.

Airspace over Iran, Israel and parts of Iraq was closed after joint strikes by the United States and Israel triggered fears of retaliation. The closures are a safety measure during active military operations to protect civilian aircraft from missile activity or combat risks.

These restrictions affected major international flight corridors linking India with Europe and North America. Airlines were forced to reroute, delay or cancel services as security risks rose sharply across West Asian airspace.

Indian airlines suspend Middle East flights

India’s two major carriers, Air India and IndiGo, suspended all flights to and from destinations across West Asia. Air India said the decision was taken due to the rapidly developing security situation and emphasised passenger and crew safety.

An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv was forced to turn back mid-journey after Israeli airspace was closed. The airline said it would continue to monitor developments and adjust operations as needed.

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Dubai, carrying 145 passengers, has turned back due to the ongoing war situation. The flight took off at 12:45 pm and is expected to land back in Tiruchirappalli at around 4:45 pm.

IndiGo announced that all flights to and from the Middle East were cancelled until further notice.

SpiceJet also warned that some services may be affected due to airspace closure around Dubai.

International airlines take similar steps

Airlines around the world responded to the escalating situation by suspending or cancelling services. Lufthansa halted flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until March 7. Oman Air suspended services to Baghdad, while Air France cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for February 28.

flydubai reported disruptions due to the temporary closure of Iraqi, Iranian and Israeli airspace. Russian air carriers also suspended flights to Israel and Iran, according to Russia’s transport authorities. Qatar temporarily halted all air traffic as a precaution.

Airports and routes affected

Authorities at Delhi Airport warned that international flights travelling west could face delays and disruptions. Iraq’s Erbil Airport suspended all air traffic as the security situation worsened.

Airspace closures in conflict areas often have global effects because many long-distance flights depend on these routes for efficient travel between Asia, Europe and North America.

Military escalation behind disruptions

The closures followed coordinated strikes by Israel and US on Iranian targets in Tehran and other cities. Reports said key government offices and military installations were targeted. Iranian leadership locations were also reportedly affected, though details remain unclear.

Iran is believed to have launched retaliatory missile strikes, while security alerts increased across the region. The conflict has created uncertainty for aviation safety, forcing airlines to change operations in real time.

Wider impact on travellers and global aviation

The situation has caused widespread disruption for passengers travelling through major transit hubs in West Asia. Airlines are offering support to affected passengers, but delays and cancellations are expected to continue while tensions remain high.

Experts say aviation routes often change quickly during military conflicts, and safety remains the highest priority. The evolving crisis has shown how geopolitical tensions can directly affect global travel and connectivity.