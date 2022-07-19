Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to follow footsteps of Microsoft, Google; likely to slow down hiring process

    According to the reports, Apple's recruiting cutbacks would not touch all departments, but some verticals may experience reduced hiring activity next year. According to the source, the corporation is unlikely to backfill these roles as well.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    When it comes to slow recruiting, Apple is apparently following in the footsteps of other major behemoths like as Microsoft, Meta, and Google. According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based corporation intends to restrict recruiting in 2023 owing to challenging global socioeconomic conditions. According to the reports, Apple's recruiting cutbacks would not touch all departments, but some verticals may experience reduced hiring activity next year. According to the source, the corporation is unlikely to backfill these roles as well.

    As the hype around the metaverse grows, Apple is expected to deliver its much-anticipated augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headgear in January next year. Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, became the first IT behemoth to lay off workers as part of a'realignment' last week. Microsoft's layoffs are said to affect approximately 1% of its 1,80,000-strong staff across offices and product groups.

    Microsoft has also reduced recruiting in its Windows, Teams, and Office divisions. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has advised employees of a recruiting slowdown this year, while Meta (previously Facebook) has cautioned employees of "serious times" and announced a hiring freeze for some jobs.

    "Like other businesses, we are not immune to economic challenges," Pichai said in the message. He further said, "We must be more entrepreneurial, working with greater eagerness, sharper concentration, and greater appetite than we have demonstrated in brighter days." 

    Twitter has also reduced its recruitment staff by 30%, while Elon Musk's Tesla has laid off hundreds of people. Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce are among the major big corporations that have reduced employment.

    Oracle has considered firing off thousands of employees in order to save up to $1 billion in cost-cutting initiatives, according to media reports.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
