Meta unveils high-end Quest Pro VR headset, will be available from Oct 25, priced at $1,500 | Watch

    Meta  unveiled its much-hyped Meta Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset. The all-new headset will come into the market on October 25 and will come priced at $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,23,286).

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Meta has unveiled its much-hyped Meta Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset during the Connect conference 2022. On October 25, the brand-new headset will be available for purchase, and it will cost $1,500. (roughly Rs 1,23,286). Project Cambria was the name of the headset before to debut.

    For those who are curious, the headgear has sensors that face inward, enabling users to experience a colourized combination of virtual and augmented reality. Eye and facial tracking capabilities will be included, allowing for more personalised and realistic-looking avatars in the metaverse.

    The headset for Meta Quest Pro is now smaller than prior versions. According to Meta, the gadget has an external camera that can record 4 times as many pixels than its forerunners. Meta has also announced that the avatars will also have legs seemingly making them look more life-like. Outside of VR, avatars will also be able to video chat starting from Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

    Mark Zuckerberg was joined at the event by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to announce a partnership. Beginning in 2019, headsets like Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 will include Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams. The Teams meeting will allow users to join from Meta Horizon Workrooms. The company has stated that they are working on Meta Horizon Worlds on the web. This will allow users to attend calls, and work on a phone or laptop with friends using VR and vice versa.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
