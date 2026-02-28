Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri accuses Pakistan of military aggression in Afghanistan and illegal occupation of Balochistan, blasting the international community for its silence which he calls complicity in war crimes against both peoples.

Marri Accuses Pakistan of Aggression, Global Community of Complicity

Baloch nationalist leader Hyrbyair Marri has levelled strong allegations against Pakistan, accusing it of repeated military aggression against Afghanistan and continued occupation of Balochistan, in a detailed post shared on X.

In his statement, Marri alleged that Pakistan has "repeatedly carried out unprovoked airstrikes and drone attacks against Afghan civilians," describing such actions as blatant violations of international law. He claimed that the silence of the international community over what he termed "repeated onslaughts" on Afghanistan and Balochistan amounts to complicity, asserting that global inaction has given Islamabad a "free hand" to disregard international conventions and the rights of both Afghan and Baloch peoples.

Dispute Over Durand Line and Sovereignty

Referring to the contentious Durand Line, Marri argued that the boundary represents a forced division imposed during the British colonial era. He claimed that Afghan historians maintain that Amir Abdul Rahman Khan neither consented to nor signed the agreement establishing the line, and that Afghanistan has rejected its legitimacy through multiple decisions of the grand council, or Loya Jirga.

Marri further accused Pakistan of treating Afghanistan as a "so-called fifth province," a charge that reflects longstanding tensions over the border dispute.

Historical Context and Call for Unity

Marri also alleged that Pakistan has "illegally and forcibly occupied" Balochistan and is committing war crimes against the Baloch people. Calling for unity, he urged Afghans and Baloch to "once again unite in resistance" against what he described as Punjabi hegemony and territorial violations.

Citing historical examples, Marri pointed to Baloch resistance during British colonial expansion, including fighting in the Bolan Pass region and the assault on Kalat, which resulted in the death of Baloch ruler Khan Mehrab Khan. He also referenced Baloch support for Afghan leader Mirwais Khan Hotak in the early 18th century struggle against the Safavid Empire, mentioning battles such as Gulnabad and the Siege of Isfahan as instances of historic cooperation between the two peoples.

Vision for an Independent Balochistan

In his post, Marri further asserted that an independent Balochistan would maintain peaceful relations with its neighbours, particularly Afghanistan and India. He claimed that following India-Pakistan tensions in May 2025, Pakistan's closure of its airspace, much of which he described as Balochistan's, caused significant economic losses. A "free Balochistan," he wrote, would not use airspace restrictions as a political tool nor allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.

Criticism of OIC and Muslim Nations

Marri also criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several Muslim-majority governments for what he described as selective condemnation. He noted that while they have spoken out against controversial remarks by the US Ambassador to Israel regarding territorial claims, they have remained silent on what he termed the occupations of Balochistan and Kurdistan and alleged displacement and killings in those regions. (ANI)