A joint US-Israel operation against Iran is underway, with retired Israeli Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi stating the 'overwhelming' force will bring down the Tehran regime. He confirmed missile interceptions while speaking from a shelter.

'This Regime Is Going Down': Israeli Ex-General

The might of Israel and American forces who have initiated a joint operation against Iran is overwhelming, and the bottom line is very clear that the regime in Tehran is going down, Amir Avivi, Brigadier General (retd) and founder and CEO of the Israel Defence and Security Forum (IDSF) has said. In a video interview with ANI, Amir Avivi said Israeli Air Defence will intercept the ballistic missiles that are fired by Iran and are on the way to Israel.

"We're in a war. But I think that the Israeli American force is overwhelming. I don't think the Iranians regime can really deal with such a mighty force. So yes, we'll see shooting from Iran, and we'll have some challenging days. But I think that the bottom line is very, very clear. This regime is going down," he said. Amir Avivi also referred to the remarks of former Iranian Crown Prince Rehza Pehlvi telling Iranian people that time to return to streets is near.

'Goal is Clear: To Bring Regime Change'

"This morning, the US and Israel launched a huge attack on the Iranian regime and all its capabilities with a clear goal of bringing down the regime, destroying its capabilities and liberating the Iranian people from this evil regime. The goal is clear. This regime needs to go. And these proxies need to be dismantled. We are at the beginning of this massive attack on the regime and its capabilities. Now we see Iran also shooting ballistic missiles at Israel. So I'm speaking now from the shelter, and the Israeli air defence will intercept these ballistic missiles that are on the way to Israel," he added.

Iranian Crown Prince Calls For Uprising

Earlier, Rehza Pahlvi, in a video message posted on X said that "destiny lie ahead" as he called on the people of Iran to to "finish the job in this final battle."

"My dear compatriots, Moments of destiny lie ahead of us. The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention; and its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus, and its machinery of slaughter--not the country and great nation of Iran. But, even with the arrival of this aid, the final victory will still be forged by our hands. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish the job in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is near," Pahlvi said in a video.

Iran Strikes US Bases

Iran has also launched military strikes on US bases in Bahrain, targeting US bases in the country.

Trump Warns Iran, Urges Citizens to 'Take Over'

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as a combined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran.

Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)