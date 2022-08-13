Microsoft lays off 200 more employees as recession fears rise, overall 2000 since July

The additional job cuts were concentrated in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put together in 2018. "The Modern Life Experiences team's approximately 200 workers have been instructed to find another job inside the corporation within 60 days or take severance," the report added.

Microsoft, which let go 1% of its workforce, or 1,800 workers, in July, has asked around 200 more employees to go, this time from one of its customer-focused R&D initiatives, according to latest news reports. Contract recruiters have reportedly been affected by the recent layoffs in several places, according to posts on LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft.

A Business Insider report originally claimed that the new job layoffs were centred in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put formed in 2018 with the purpose of "winning back customers".

"The Modern Life Experiences team's approximately 200 workers have been instructed to find another job inside the corporation within 60 days or take severance," the report added.

In order to allow families to learn, explore, and interact in a pleasant and secure atmosphere, the Modern Life Experiences team was committed to "bringing consumer items directly to the people who need them." According to reports, the MLS team later collaborated with Microsoft's Family Safety division to create the initial iteration of the Family Safety applications for iOS and Android.

The MLX group introduced Money in Excel in June 2020, a template that enabled users to quickly and easily link their bank, credit card, investment, and loan accounts to Excel.

Microsoft, under Satya Nadella's leadership, made hiring cuts as part of a "realignment" last month. Nearly 1% of Microsoft's 1,80,000-person workforce across its offices and product divisions was laid off. Additionally, Microsoft's recruiting has slowed in the Office, Teams, and Windows divisions.

Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce are a few more tech giants that have reduced recruiting or laid off workers as a result of the current economic slump.