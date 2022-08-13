Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Microsoft lays off 200 more employees as recession fears rise, overall 2000 since July

    The additional job cuts were concentrated in Microsoft's Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put together in 2018. "The Modern Life Experiences team's approximately 200 workers have been instructed to find another job inside the corporation within 60 days or take severance," the report added.

    Microsoft lays off 200 more employees as recession fears rise overall 2000 since July report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    Microsoft, which let go 1% of its workforce, or 1,800 workers, in July, has asked around 200 more employees to go, this time from one of its customer-focused R&D initiatives, according to latest news reports. Contract recruiters have reportedly been affected by the recent layoffs in several places, according to posts on LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft.

    A Business Insider report originally claimed that the new job layoffs were centred in Microsoft’s Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, which was put formed in 2018 with the purpose of “winning back customers".

    "The Modern Life Experiences team's approximately 200 workers have been instructed to find another job inside the corporation within 60 days or take severance," the report added.

    Also Read | Here's how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally

    In order to allow families to learn, explore, and interact in a pleasant and secure atmosphere, the Modern Life Experiences team was committed to "bringing consumer items directly to the people who need them." According to reports, the MLS team later collaborated with Microsoft's Family Safety division to create the initial iteration of the Family Safety applications for iOS and Android.

    The MLX group introduced Money in Excel in June 2020, a template that enabled users to quickly and easily link their bank, credit card, investment, and loan accounts to Excel.

    Microsoft, under Satya Nadella's leadership, made hiring cuts as part of a "realignment" last month. Nearly 1% of Microsoft's 1,80,000-person workforce across its offices and product divisions was laid off. Additionally, Microsoft's recruiting has slowed in the Office, Teams, and Windows divisions.

    Also Read | Netflix collaborates with Microsoft to launch cheaper, ad supported subscription plan

    Google, Meta, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, and Salesforce are a few more tech giants that have reduced recruiting or laid off workers as a result of the current economic slump.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese-funded loan app used weak Crypto exchange to siphon-off money; ED busts Bengaluru-based shell company

    Chinese-funded loan app used weak Crypto exchange to siphon-off money; ED busts Bengaluru-based shell company

    NPS voluntary contributions via D Remit can now be made via UPI - adt

    NPS voluntary contributions via D Remit can now be made via UPI

    Banks to remain shut for 5 days from today in these cities this week Here s the full list here gcw

    Banks to remain shut for 5 days in these cities this week; Here's the full list here

    Billionaire Samsung boss Lee Jae yong convicted of corruption gets Presidential pardon gcw

    Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong, convicted of corruption, gets Presidential pardon

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1 - adt

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1

    Recent Stories

    Sridevi birth anniversary Some interesting things fans must know about her drb

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York Know his controversial works net worth other details gcw

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Know his controversial works, net worth, other details

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 13 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 13, 2022: Focus on career Aries, Cancer; good day for Virgo, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for August 13 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 13, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon