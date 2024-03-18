Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massive toilet paper spill creates traffic chaos on California highway; Takes 20 minutes to clear (WATCH)

    A traffic nightmare unfolded on a California highway when a truck spill led to hundreds of toilet paper rolls blocking lanes, causing a humorous yet chaotic scene that left social media abuzz with witty remarks.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    A California highway faced an unusual obstacle as traffic came to a standstill due to a truck spill that left hundreds of toilet paper rolls strewn across the lanes. The incident occurred on Monday morning on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Newhall, California, causing a humorous yet disruptive scene.

    The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford F-350 carrying three massive boxes of toilet paper rolls experienced a mishap, leading to the spill that clogged the freeway for hours. This unexpected blockage led to a situation where law enforcement officers had to swiftly intervene to clear the roadway and restore traffic flow.

    Photos captured from the scene depicted the surreal sight of toilet paper rolls scattered on the road, prompting a flurry of activity from CHP officers as they worked to remove the obstruction. Video footage from SKY Fox showed officers energetically tossing the rolls of bathroom tissue over the embankment in their efforts to swiftly resolve the situation.

    The footage began with officials actively clearing the debris caused by the spill. Approximately four individuals were observed lifting the toilet paper rolls from the road and tossing them over a median to facilitate the flow of vehicles.

    Despite the inconvenience caused by the spill, the cleanup operation by CHP officers took approximately 20 minutes, showcasing dealing with unexpected challenges on the highway. However, the incident didn't go unnoticed by social media users, who quickly turned to humor to lighten the mood surrounding the unusual event.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
