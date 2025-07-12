Malala Day 2025: Celebrated every year on July 12th, Malala Day honors the young Pakistani activist who defied the Taliban to advocate for girls' education. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014

Malala Day History: On July 12, 1997, a brave girl named Malala Yousafzai was born in Swat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Her passion for education was so strong that she faced a Taliban attack. Despite this, her spirit remained unbroken. In 2014, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the youngest recipient of this prestigious award.

Malala Day was first observed on July 12, 2013, when Malala delivered a powerful speech at the United Nations. A year prior, in 2012, she was shot by the Taliban for attending school. The UN declared her birthday 'Malala Day' in recognition of her courage and advocacy for the right to education. On that day, Malala famously said,

Significance Of Malala Day

The purpose of celebrating this day is to strengthen the campaign for girls' right to education. It serves as a reminder to world leaders and society that education is not a luxury but a fundamental right of every child. This day also teaches us how one person's courage and determination can change the world. Malala is the voice of millions of girls who are still denied education.

Inspirational Quotes of Malala Yousafzai

1. When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.

2. Let us pick up our books and our pens, they are our most powerful weapons.

3. I raise up my voice—not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard.

4. One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.

5. I don’t want to be remembered as the girl who was shot. I want to be remembered as the girl who stood up.

6. I don’t want to be thought of as the “girl who was shot by the Taliban” but the “girl who fought for education.”

7. If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?

8. When someone takes away your pens you realize how important education is.

9. I tell my story, not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls.

About Malala Yousafzai

Malala is a Pakistani activist who champions girls' education. In 2009, she began writing a blog under a pseudonym, documenting the growing influence of the Taliban and their opposition to education. Later, she and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, co-founded the Malala Fund, which works to educate and empower girls worldwide.