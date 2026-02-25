In a historic first, PM Modi addressed the Israeli Knesset, backing the Gaza Peace Initiative for Palestine. Hailed as a 'brother' by PM Netanyahu, the visit underscored deepening India-Israel ties and a shared commitment to regional stability.

Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Knesset Address "Gaza Peace Initiative holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. The road to peace is not always easy but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," the Prime Minister said during his landmark address. He further observed that the initiative has been endorsed by the UN Security Council and provides a clear pathway, with India expressing its firm support for the framework.Reflecting on the ongoing West Asia turmoil, the Prime Minister spoke on the necessity of regional peace and affirmed that India stands by Israel during this difficult period. Recalling previous diplomatic milestones to contextualise the current challenges, he stated, "Some years ago, when you concluded the Abraham Accords, we applauded your courage and vision. It was a moment of new hope for our long-troubled region. Since then, however, the situation has changed significantly, and path is more challenging". Netanyahu Hails Modi as a 'Brother', Praises Deepening Ties The address followed a warm introduction by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the Prime Minister as "a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage". Expressing deep personal sentiment, PM Netanyahu added, "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us... Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation".Furthering the sense of a profound personal bond, PM Netanyahu referred to the Indian leader as "more than a friend, a brother," recalling their previous meeting on the Mediterranean coast. "We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding," the Israeli leader remarked. 'Making History': Knesset Speaker Welcomes Indian PM This sentiment of a historic milestone was echoed by Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, who noted the privilege of hosting the first-ever address by an Indian Prime Minister to the House. "Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi," Ohana stated.The atmosphere in the Parliament was electric upon the Prime Minister's arrival, as he was welcomed with "Modi, Modi" chants and received a standing ovation from the members. 