Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', Israel's highest parliamentary honour. He is the first leader to get it, making him a rare leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.

Knesset Confers Highest Honour on PM Modi

Israel Parliament conferred the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after his address in the Israeli Parliament. This is the highest honour of the Knesset. The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal. The medal was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's exceptional contribution through his personal leadership to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel. In 2018, PM Narendra Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine in 2018, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

After his speech in Knesset, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi. PM Modi received standing ovation during his speech which was also marked by rapturous applause.

Highlights from PM Modi's Speech

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements in India.

Ancient India-Israel Links

"Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said.

"Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us," he added.

People-to-People Ties

PM Modi said that at the heart of the India-Israel partnership are the ties between our peoples.

"When I first visited Israel in 2006, there were a handful of Yoga centres in Israel. Today, Yoga seems to be practiced in almost every neighbourhood. I am told that interest in Ayurveda is also growing in Israel. I invite more and more young Israelis to travel to India. They will witness the dynamism of our society, and experience what holistic wellness can do for the body and the mind," he said.

Parliamentary Friendship and Invitation

He said the Indian Parliament has set-up a Parliamentary Friendship Group for Israel.

"I invite you all to visit India and look forward to having more exchanges between our Members of Parliament," he added. (ANI)