Malala Day 2023: 7 most inspiring quotes by Malala Yousafzai

Malala Day celebrates the courage and advocacy of Malala Yousafzai, promoting education for all. It inspires global action for girls' empowerment. She stands as a beacon of light

Malala Yousafzai- Courage

When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. If people were silent nothing would change

Malala Yousafzai- Politics

You may belong to any religion or caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state

Malala Yousafzai- Women empowerment

I tell my story, not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls

Malala Yousafzai- On Marginalization

We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced

Malala Yousafzai- Education

Education is education. We should learn everything and then choose which path to follow. Education is neither Eastern nor Western, it is human

Malala Yousafzai- Education

One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world

Malala Yousafzai- Power of Education

The extremists are afraid of books and pens, the power of education frightens them. They are afraid of women

