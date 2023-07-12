Malala Day 2023: 7 most inspiring quotes by Malala Yousafzai

Lifestyle
Malala Day celebrates the courage and advocacy of Malala Yousafzai, promoting education for all. It inspires global action for girls' empowerment. She stands as a beacon of light
When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. If people were silent nothing would change
You may belong to any religion or caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state
I tell my story, not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls
We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced
Education is education. We should learn everything and then choose which path to follow. Education is neither Eastern nor Western, it is human
One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world
The extremists are afraid of books and pens, the power of education frightens them. They are afraid of women