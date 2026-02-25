In his address to the Israeli Knesset, PM Modi announced that India and Israel are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement. He highlighted India's historical tolerance for Jews and condemned terrorism, reiterating India's support for regional peace.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Indian and Israeli representative have been working to conclude a bilateral trade agreement. PM Modi said that India has been tolerant of Jews and they have never faced persecution in India.

He said, "For the past few years, India has been the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Soon, we will be among the top three economies globally. In the last few years, India has concluded a number of important trade agreements with other nations. Our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious Free Trade Agreement," he said. Addressing the Knesset. Do watch my speech. @KnessetENG https://t.co/a8V6Ah5HwY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

Historical Ties and Tolerance

PM Modi dived into history, and said that during the First World War, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region "India's connection to this land is also written in blood and sacrifice. During the First World War, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faiths and participated fully in society," he said.

Support for Gaza Peace Initiative

He further reiterated India's support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, saying that it offers a pathway. "The Gaza Peace Initiative, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council, offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," he said.

'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism'

PM Modi condemned terrorism, expressing India's zero tolerance towards the issue. "No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," he said.

PM Modi added, "Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability."

PM Modi's Official Visit

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. In a warm gesture, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour. (ANI)