Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination, have preserved their faith and participated fully in society and this record "is a source of pride for us".

Ancient Ties and a Proud Record of Coexistence

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, PM Modi said that in India, there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements. "Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times. Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us," he said.

Notable Contributions to Indian Society

PM Modi said the Bene Israel of Maharashtra, the Cochini Jews of Keralam, the Baghdadi Jews of Kolkata and Mumbai, and the Bnei Menashe of the North East have enriched India. "In my home state Gujarat, there is a school set-up by a Bene Israeli family - Mister and Missus Best. It is an excellent school, and of course, it is called the Best School!"

PM Modi said Edwyn Myers gave shape to the Films Division of India and was a towering figure in the history of Indian cinema. Doctor Reuben David was the founder of the Kankaria Zoo in Ahmedabad. The actor David Abraham Cheulkar, or Uncle David, became a household name across the country. Walter Kaufmann composed the signature tune for All India Radio. David Sassoon built many institutions that still serve Indian society. "And, of course, the heroic contribution of Lt. General J.F.R. Jacob during the 1971 war with Pakistan is widely known. I had the honour of working closely with him after his retirement. We discussed India-Israel relations, among many other things, over many cups of tea. There have been countless others whose contributions are woven into India's rich fabric of life," he added.

From the Motherland to the Fatherland

PM Modi noted that there was movement from India to Israel too, when many Indian Jews migrated to Israel in the mid twentieth century. "Today, a vibrant Indian-origin Jewish community lives here. They have contributed to the building of modern Israel, in laboratories and hospitals, in classrooms, and also on the battlefield. They hold firmly that Israel is their fatherland and India their motherland. We are proud of them," he said.

A Shared History of Sacrifice and Humanity

"India's connection to this land is also written in blood and sacrifice. During the First World War, more than four thousand Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. The cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 remains a significant chapter in military history," he added.

PM Modi said that Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, remembered as the Hero of Haifa, symbolises this shared history. "During my last visit, I was deeply moved to pay my respects at the Haifa memorial for Indian soldiers."

The Prime Minister said that the world marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day last month. "The Holocaust stands as one of humanity's darkest chapters. Yet, even in those turbulent years, some acts of humanity stood out. The Maharaja of Nawanagar in Gujarat, also known as the Jam Saheb, offered refuge to Polish children, including Jewish children, who had nowhere else to turn. I am told that a statue of Jam Saheb was unveiled in Moshav Nevatim recently. Thank you, for this honour and remembrance," he said.

