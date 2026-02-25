Addressing the Knesset, PM Modi highlighted the India-Israel partnership, aligning India's development goals with Israeli tech. He proposed collaboration in AI and semiconductors, while also calling for stronger cultural ties.

Highlighting the expanding horizons of the bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament and emphasised the natural alignment between India's developmental aspirations and Israel's technological prowess. Building on this vision of shared progress during his landmark address to the Knesset, the Prime Minister noted India's growing role in global tech leadership. "Last week, we hosted the world's largest and most democratised AI impact summit with representatives from over 100 countries. Our aspiration spirit aligns naturally with Israel's innovation ecosystem," he stated.

Fostering Tech and Cultural Collaboration

Identifying specific sectors for future collaboration to drive this ecosystem, the Prime Minister spoke on the potential for deep-tech integration. "I see a lot of synergies in areas such as quantum technologies, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. We are also working with Israel on creating cross-border financial linkages using our digital public infrastructure," he remarked. Beyond the technological sphere, the Prime Minister also touched upon the broadening cultural and people-to-people exchange between the two nations to further cement the relationship. "I'm told that interest in Ayurveda is also growing in Israel. I invite more and more young Israelis to travel to India," he added, seeking to further strengthen the social fabric of the India-Israel alliance.

Netanyahu Hails 'Great Friend of Israel'

Setting the stage for these remarks earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Prime Minister Modi ahead of his address to the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and described him as "a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage."

Prime Minister Netanyahu further described Prime Minister Modi as a "dear friend" and said he was deeply moved by the visit. "I have to tell you, Narendra, my dear friend, I am deeply, deeply moved by your visit here today. I've never been more moved than by your visit here with us, a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Indian-Israeli alliance, a great leader on the world stage. Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your distinguished delegation," he said.

Emphasising the personal depth of this diplomatic bond, he added, "I would almost venture to say, more than a friend, a brother. Now, when you were last here, we, the two of us, were on the Mediterranean coast, and I said, why don't we take off our shoes and go into the water?... We didn't walk on water, but we did perform miracles since then. Because what we have done is we've doubled our trade, tripled our cooperation, quadrupled our understanding."

Knesset Speaker Marks 'Historic' Moment

This sentiment of a historic milestone was echoed by Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, who said it was his privilege to welcome Prime Minister Modi. "Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Warm Welcome at Israeli Parliament

The significance of the moment was visible on his arrival in the Parliament, where Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with "Modi, Modi" chants and received a standing ovation. This warm reception followed a formal start to the proceedings, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attended the official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi earlier arrived in Tel Aviv on a two-day visit to Israel. (ANI)