A simple argument over a parking spot in Kuwait's Nuzha area turned into a nasty fight between two local youths. One man's eye was badly injured by a punch with a metal ring, and he had to get emergency surgery. Now, both have filed police complaints against each other.

Kuwait City: A small argument between two local youths in Kuwait's Nuzha area quickly turned into a serious fight. The brawl left both men injured, with one suffering a severe eye injury that required immediate surgery.

The whole thing started at the Nuzha Park parking lot. According to initial reports, one man was trying to drive his car out when the other blocked his way. This led to a heated argument, which soon became a physical fight. In the middle of the chaos, one of them, who was wearing a metal ring, punched the other in the face. The blow landed on his eye, causing a severe injury.

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The injured man was rushed to Al-Amiri Hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery. After the incident, one of the youths went to the Faiha Police Station to file a complaint. Just 15 minutes later, the second youth also showed up at the same station to file a complaint of his own. The police realised both complaints were about the same fight. The second man also submitted a medical report, claiming he was injured too.

The Public Prosecution has ordered a case to be registered. The General Directorate of Criminal Investigation has now taken over the case for a detailed probe.

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