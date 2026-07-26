An Indian man living in Germany sparked a viral debate by saying Europe's livability comes from people-first urban planning, not wealth. He highlighted wide pavements, cycling lanes and parks that prioritise pedestrians over cars, saying such infrastructure improves daily life and encourages healthier, stronger communities.

An Indian man living in Germany has sparked a widespread online discussion after sharing what he believes is the biggest reason European cities feel more livable than many cities in India. In a viral Instagram video, he argued that the difference goes far beyond higher salaries, better healthcare or advanced technology. Instead, he said the answer lies in how cities are designed for the people who live in them.

The man, Satyam Singh, recorded the video while sitting in a neighbourhood park near his home in Germany. Surrounded by children playing, people walking and well-maintained green spaces, he explained that everyday urban planning has a significant impact on quality of life.

In the video, he says, "What if I told you that the secret behind Europe's quality of life is neither its healthcare system nor its high salaries? Then what is it? Let me show you a small example today—one simple thing that makes Europe feel so different from India."

Check the viral video here:

Pointing to the surrounding infrastructure, Singh highlighted that European cities are built with pedestrians and cyclists in mind rather than focusing almost entirely on vehicles. He observed, “The most interesting thing is that the infrastructure here is designed for people, not just for cars. The pavements are so wide that they sometimes seem wider than the roads themselves, and there are separate lanes for cyclists.”

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According to him, these seemingly small details make everyday activities such as walking, cycling, spending time in parks or simply relaxing outdoors far more enjoyable. He suggested that thoughtfully planned public spaces encourage healthier lifestyles, stronger communities and a greater sense of well-being.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users agreeing that accessible footpaths, dedicated cycling lanes and clean public parks significantly improve day-to-day living. Others noted that several Indian cities are gradually investing in better pedestrian infrastructure and public spaces, though they felt more work remains to be done.

The discussion also broadened into a conversation about urban planning, sustainability and how infrastructure shapes daily experiences. Many commenters said quality of life is influenced not only by economic opportunities but also by safe public spaces, efficient city planning and easy mobility.

While opinions remained divided on how directly Europe and India can be compared, Singh's video has reignited debate over what truly makes a city livable, with many agreeing that people-first infrastructure plays an important role in creating healthier and more enjoyable urban environments.

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