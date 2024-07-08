Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pak's Karachi

    Raza was reportedly involved in the 2015 Gurdaspur terrorist attack in India, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including four security personnel. This incident had significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    In a recent development, Ali Raza, an official with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) currently assigned to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh, was on Sunday (July 7) fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Karachi. The assailants remain at large, and their identities are yet to be determined. Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation to capture those responsible for the attack.

    Raza was reportedly involved in the 2015 Gurdaspur terrorist attack in India, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including four security personnel. This incident had significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    The Gurdaspur attack took place on July 27, 2015, when three armed terrorists dressed in army uniforms launched a deadly assault in Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Punjab. The terrorists first hijacked a Maruti car after shooting its occupant, Kamaljit Singh. They then opened fire around the Dinanagar bus stand and targeted a Punjab Roadways bus coming from Bamial.

    The assailants proceeded to the Dinanagar Police Station, where they attacked the sentry on guard duty, injuring Home Guards Rajinder Kumar and Ashok Kumar. Station House Officer (SHO) SI Mukhtiar Singh was also injured.

    Amid the chaos, HC Ram Lal fought back and prevented the terrorists from entering the police station building. During this assault, as many as three patients at the nearby Kiran Hospital were shot.

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH)

    The terrorists then moved to the Punjab Home Guards office behind the police station, killing three home guard officials in their indiscriminate firing.

    Senior officers like the Director General of Police, Punjab, quickly arrived to manage the situation. The Punjab Police effectively engaged the terrorists, eventually neutralising all three. However, Superintendent of Police (Detective) Baljeet Singh was martyred in the operation.

    Officials recovered several materials from the terrorists, including three AK-47 rifles, 19 magazines, and two GPS devices.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi Investment in Pezeshkian's Iran: The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port AJR

    Modi's Investment in Pezeshkian's Iran: The Strategic Importance of Chabahar Port

    Echoes of Khatami: Can Pezeshkian reformist agenda reshape Indo-Iranian relations? AJR

    Echoes of Khatami: Can Pezeshkian reformist agenda reshape Indo-Iranian relations?

    Woman sick leave takes a hilarious turn as she runs into her boss on same flight AJR

    Woman's sick leave takes a hilarious turn as she runs into her boss on same flight

    Start of new diplomatic era: Will Modi, Starmer erase past India-labour tensions? AJR

    Start of new diplomatic era: Will Modi and Starmer erase past India-labour tensions?

    Viral video: Female model stands on display as live mannequin at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Female model stands on display at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak anr

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend RKK

    Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend

    Karnataka government orders probe in Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur Devadurga taluk vkp

    Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case AJR

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon