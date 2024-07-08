Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pak's Karachi

Raza was reportedly involved in the 2015 Gurdaspur terrorist attack in India, which resulted in the deaths of seven people, including four security personnel. This incident had significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a recent development, Ali Raza, an official with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) currently assigned to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sindh, was on Sunday (July 7) fatally shot by unidentified gunmen in Karachi. The assailants remain at large, and their identities are yet to be determined. Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation to capture those responsible for the attack.

The Gurdaspur attack took place on July 27, 2015, when three armed terrorists dressed in army uniforms launched a deadly assault in Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Punjab. The terrorists first hijacked a Maruti car after shooting its occupant, Kamaljit Singh. They then opened fire around the Dinanagar bus stand and targeted a Punjab Roadways bus coming from Bamial.

The assailants proceeded to the Dinanagar Police Station, where they attacked the sentry on guard duty, injuring Home Guards Rajinder Kumar and Ashok Kumar. Station House Officer (SHO) SI Mukhtiar Singh was also injured.

Amid the chaos, HC Ram Lal fought back and prevented the terrorists from entering the police station building. During this assault, as many as three patients at the nearby Kiran Hospital were shot.

The terrorists then moved to the Punjab Home Guards office behind the police station, killing three home guard officials in their indiscriminate firing.

Senior officers like the Director General of Police, Punjab, quickly arrived to manage the situation. The Punjab Police effectively engaged the terrorists, eventually neutralising all three. However, Superintendent of Police (Detective) Baljeet Singh was martyred in the operation.

Officials recovered several materials from the terrorists, including three AK-47 rifles, 19 magazines, and two GPS devices.

