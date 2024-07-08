Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

The impact flung the couple into the air, causing them to land on the car's bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for 100 meters before the car stopped. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

In a tragic incident on Sunday (July 7), a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, hit a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. The victims, fish sellers Kaveri and Pradip Nakhva, were returning from Sassoon Dock on their scooter when the car struck them from behind.

The impact flung the couple into the air, causing them to land on the car's bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for 100 meters before the car stopped. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

It is reportedly said that the suspect, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, was intoxicated at the time of the accident and is currently on the run, according to the police.

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a prominent Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Mihir dropped out after completing his education up to Class 10 and subsequently joined his father's construction business in Maharashtra.

The night before the accident, Mihir had been drinking heavily in Juhu. In an intoxicated state, he asked his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, to take him on a long drive. After driving from Juhu to Worli, Mihir decided to take the wheel himself. The accident occurred shortly after, around 5:30 am.

Following the crash, Mihir allegedly attempted to remove a Shiv Sena sticker from the car and took off its number plate to avoid the vehicle being traced back to his father. He abandoned the car in Bandra Kalanagar and fled the scene. Mihir reportedly contacted his father to inform him about the incident before switching off his phone. Police suspect that his girlfriend may be assisting him in hiding.

On Sunday evening, Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, and his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, were arrested for not cooperating with the police and other related charges. They are set to be produced in court today. The car involved in the incident was registered in Rajesh Shah's name.

The Worli police have registered a case against Mihir for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life, and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

