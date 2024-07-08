Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    The impact flung the couple into the air, causing them to land on the car's bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for 100 meters before the car stopped. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    In a tragic incident on Sunday (July 7), a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, hit a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. The victims, fish sellers Kaveri and Pradip Nakhva, were returning from Sassoon Dock on their scooter when the car struck them from behind.

    The impact flung the couple into the air, causing them to land on the car's bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for 100 meters before the car stopped. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH)

    It is reportedly said that the suspect, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, was intoxicated at the time of the accident and is currently on the run, according to the police.

    Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a prominent Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Mihir dropped out after completing his education up to Class 10 and subsequently joined his father's construction business in Maharashtra.

    The night before the accident, Mihir had been drinking heavily in Juhu. In an intoxicated state, he asked his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, to take him on a long drive. After driving from Juhu to Worli, Mihir decided to take the wheel himself. The accident occurred shortly after, around 5:30 am.

    Following the crash, Mihir allegedly attempted to remove a Shiv Sena sticker from the car and took off its number plate to avoid the vehicle being traced back to his father. He abandoned the car in Bandra Kalanagar and fled the scene. Mihir reportedly contacted his father to inform him about the incident before switching off his phone. Police suspect that his girlfriend may be assisting him in hiding.

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    On Sunday evening, Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, and his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, were arrested for not cooperating with the police and other related charges. They are set to be produced in court today. The car involved in the incident was registered in Rajesh Shah's name.

    The Worli police have registered a case against Mihir for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life, and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago anr

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha anr

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH) AJR

    Severe rainfall grips Mumbai: Train services suspended, roads flooded (WATCH)

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes AJR

    Atmanirbhar Bharat soars: Gaganyaan mission to use Made-in-India drogue parachutes

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka government orders probe in Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur Devadurga taluk vkp

    Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago anr

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Infosys to Nykaa, Stock to watch out on July 08 RKK

    Infosys to Nykaa, Stock to watch out on July 08

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey over slap controversy, 'Is it a crime...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Pandey over slap controversy, 'Is it a crime...'

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon