    Centre to introduce six key bills in upcoming Parliament session; what we know so far

    Another notable piece of legislation is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to enhance clarity and coordination among various organizations involved in disaster management. This amendment is expected to improve response strategies and operational efficiency during emergencies.

    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    The central government has announced the introduction of six significant bills in the upcoming Parliament session starting Monday (July 22). The legislative agenda includes a major overhaul of aviation regulations and amendments to disaster management protocols. Among the key proposals is the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, designed to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act of 1934.

    This new bill aims to streamline regulations and facilitate ease of doing business within the civil aviation sector. Additionally, the Finance Bill will be introduced alongside other critical bills.

    Another notable piece of legislation is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to enhance clarity and coordination among various organizations involved in disaster management. This amendment is expected to improve response strategies and operational efficiency during emergencies.

    Other bills on the agenda include:

    The Boilers Bill: Intended to replace the outdated pre-Independence era law governing boiler operations.
    The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill: Aimed at advancing the coffee sector.
    The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill: Designed to boost the rubber industry.
    The session will run from July 22 to August 12, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to present the Union Budget on July 23.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), responsible for setting the parliamentary agenda. The committee includes key members from various parties, such as Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), P.P. Chaudhary (BJP), and Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), among others.

