    'No formal complaint received': Pune DC denies trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's harassment allegations

    Earlier this week, Khedkar lodged her complaint at Washim in eastern Maharashtra. According to an official, "Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday, and she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase."

    'No formal complaint received': Pune DC denies trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's harassment allegations
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase who was accused by trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar of harassment on Friday (July 19) addressed the media when questioned about the allegations. When questioned, Diwase said, "There is nothing to respond about. I haven't received any complaint copy, so I don't have any version..."

    Earlier this week, Khedkar lodged her complaint at Washim in eastern Maharashtra. According to an official, "Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday, and she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase."

    Over 200 stranded Indians escape from Bangladesh via Meghalaya check post

    When approached by reporters, Khedkar declined to elaborate on the visit by police personnel, saying, "I had called female police personnel because I had some work."

    Diwase did not respond to calls and messages seeking his reaction to the complaint.

    Khedkar is currently under scrutiny for claims regarding disability and OBC certificates she allegedly used to clear the IAS examination. Additionally, her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office has come into question.

    In light of these allegations, the government has halted Khedkar's district training initiative. She is accused of using forged disability certificates to pass the Civil Services exam. Khedkar has been instructed to return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, according to a state government official.

    Emergency landing in Russia's Krasnoyarsk: Air India regrets inconvenience, Indian embassy swings into action

    The academy has suspended Khedkar's district training program and has summoned her back for further steps, as outlined in a letter from Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Gadre.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST
