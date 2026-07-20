US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child, a son named Alec Neel Vance. The birth is a significant historical event, marking the first time a sitting US vice president has had a child in office in over 150 years.

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, creating a unique place in American political history. The couple announced the birth on Sunday, making Alec the first child born to a sitting US vice president in more than 150 years. The milestone is the first such birth since the tenure of Vice President Schuyler Colfax in 1870.

The baby was born at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. JD Vance shared the news in a joint statement signed by him and Usha, expressing gratitude to the medical teams who assisted during the delivery.

Announcing the birth, the couple wrote: "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

They also thanked the doctors and staff who cared for their family, adding: "The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."

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Alec joins the couple's three older children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—who, according to the statement, were excited to welcome their new sibling. JD and Usha Vance, who met while studying at Yale Law School and married in 2014, have often spoken publicly about the importance of family.

The birth is also significant because it comes during JD Vance's tenure as vice president, making it a rare event in US political history. According to historical records, no sitting US vice president had welcomed a child while in office since the 19th century.

JD Vance has frequently advocated policies aimed at supporting families and encouraging higher birth rates in the United States. The arrival of Alec Neel Vance aligns with the vice president's long-standing emphasis on family life, though Sunday's announcement focused entirely on celebrating the newest addition to the Vance household.

Messages of congratulations quickly poured in following the announcement, with supporters and political leaders wishing the family well. As the Vances celebrate the arrival of their newborn son, Alec's birth will be remembered not only as a joyous family occasion but also as a notable chapter in the history of the US vice presidency.

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