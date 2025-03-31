user
Japan's Tibet Support Groups call for global action against Chinese oppression

Japan's Tibet Support Groups held their annual meeting online, urging global action against China’s oppression in Tibet. Lawmakers and activists highlighted human rights abuses, cultural erasure, and the need for democratisation in China.
 

ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

The Tibet Support Groups in Japan conducted their annual meeting via an online platform on March 29.

According to a report from the Central Tibet Administration (CTA), the meeting was jointly organised by the Save Tibet Network, Tibet House Japan, and the Tibetan Community in Japan.

Makino Seishu, Chairman of the Save Tibet Network, greeted the attendees and shared insights about his longstanding involvement with the Tibetan cause, including his visits to Dharamshala and interactions with His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. He encouraged the attendees to persist in their support for the Tibetan movement during this challenging chapter in Tibetan history, as stated by the CTA.

He emphasised that the democratisation of China is crucial for addressing various issues related to Chinese aggression in Asia and beyond, as noted by the CTA.

Lawmaker Yamada Hiroshi, the current Secretary of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet, welcomed the participants and highlighted the necessity of addressing the human rights abuses occurring in China, as well as in the occupied territories of Tibet, Southern Mongolia, and East Turkistan, according to the CTA report.

Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, representing the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama for Japan and East Asia, expressed gratitude to all participants and informed them about the current oppressive Chinese policies aimed at completely eliminating Tibetan identity by denying Tibetan children their rights to learn their own language, culture, and religion.

The CTA report mentioned that he elaborated on the malicious intent behind the Chinese colonial boarding schools and their interference in the selection of high Tibetan reincarnate Lamas.

He asserted that the Tibetan issue is interconnected with the broader international movements advocating for peace, democracy, and justice, as emphasised by the CTA.

Approximately twenty attendees, including Secretary Karma Choeying and DIIR staff member Tenzin Palmo, took part in the meeting. Kitazawa Anri from the Save Tibet Network facilitated the event.

Finally, Chairman Makino Seishu and Representative Tsewang Gyalpo Arya expressed their appreciation to the participants and prayed for a swift resolution to the Tibet issue and for global peace, as reiterated by the CTA report.

