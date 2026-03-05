Azerbaijan condemns drone attacks from Iran on Nakhchivan, which damaged an airport and injured civilians. Baku has demanded a swift explanation from Tehran and summoned the Iranian ambassador, reserving the right to respond to the attack.

Details of the Attack

Azerbaijan on Thursday strongly condemned drone attacks launched from Iranian territory that targeted Nakhchivan, resulting in damage to infrastructure and injuries to civilians. In an official statement, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "At around midday on 5 March, drone attacks were carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Providing details of the incident, the statement noted that one of the drones struck airport infrastructure while another landed near a civilian facility. "One drone struck the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad," the statement read.

Azerbaijan's Condemnation

Condemning the incident, the Azerbaijani side said the attack resulted in damage and civilian injuries. "We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries of two civilians," the statement said.

The ministry further said the attack violated international norms and heightened tensions in the region. "This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region," the statement added.

Diplomatic Demands and Response

Calling for accountability, Azerbaijan urged Iran to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure such attacks do not recur. "We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future," the statement said.

The statement also noted that Azerbaijan reserved the right to respond to the incident. "The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures," it said.

Iranian Ambassador Summoned

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. "The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest will be conveyed to the Iranian side, and a corresponding note of protest will be presented," the statement added. (ANI)