Finnish President Alexander Stubb, meeting PM Modi, stressed the importance of the EU-India strategic partnership amid global shifts. He announced a goal to double bilateral trade, highlighting cooperation in tech, green energy, and sustainability.

EU-India Partnership: A Geopolitical Imperative

President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between the European Union and India, and said that the partnership is crucial at a time when the global order is undergoing major changes. He also said that the upcoming goal is to atleast double the trade in this partnership.

Speaking at a joint press meeting at Hyderbad House with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stubb said the recently forged trade agreement and strategic partnership between the EU and India carries significant geopolitical and economic importance. "I have to say that the trade agreement and the strategic partnership that was forged just a little while back between the EU and India is of great significance. When the world is in transition, the United States, Russia, China and many others, the fact that we can have a values and interests-based partnership between the European Union and India is very important," Stubb said.

Strengthening India-Finland Bilateral Ties

The Finnish President also underlined efforts to deepen bilateral relations between Finland and India across several sectors. "Our goal is to at least double our trade. A good beginning is the fact that we have 20 Finnish companies here who are travelling with me from a wide range of industries, from technology to quantum to satellites to networks to food and to green tech, which you mentioned (PM Modi)", he said.

Stubb added that the growing Indian community in Finland is further strengthening ties between the two countries. "Our dialogue is further strengthened by the fact that we have a very strong Indian community in Finland. I know these numbers don't sound big to you, but for us, they are. There are over 20,000 Indians who reside in the capital region of Helsinki and actually in Espoo," he said, referring to the presence of Indian professionals and families in Helsinki and Espoo.

PM Modi on Deepening Collaboration

Long-standing Cooperation in Technology and Infrastructure

Speaking during a joint press meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, PM Modi highlighted the long-standing collaboration between the two nations in technology, infrastructure and innovation. "This agreement will further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and technology between India and Finland. India and Finland are important partners. Nokia's mobile phones and telecom networks connected millions of people in India. With the cooperation of Finnish architects, we have built the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River," the Prime Minister said.

Green Technology and Renewable Energy

PM Modi also pointed to growing collaboration in green technology and renewable energy. "In partnership with Finland, we have also built the world's largest bamboo-to-bioethanol refinery in Numaligarh," he said.

A Future-Forward Strategic Partnership

Emphasising the future direction of the partnership, PM Modi said the two countries are expanding cooperation across advanced and emerging technologies. "Inspired by such important examples, during President Stubb's visit, we are transforming India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. This partnership will accelerate and energise our cooperation in many high-tech areas, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing," he said.