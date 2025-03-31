Annoyed by honking, Kerala YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy, gets arrested

Read Full Article

A YouTuber was arrested in Kerala’s Thrissur district for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The accused, identified as Anish Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, reportedly stopped his car in front of the convoy near Mannuthy Bypass Junction on Saturday night, allegedly angered by the persistent honking of the pilot vehicle.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 9:30 PM as Priyanka was traveling from Malappuram’s Vandoor to Kochi Airport after attending events in her constituency. When a police team led by Mannuthy Sub-Inspector attempted to clear the obstruction, Abraham allegedly confronted them, leading to his detention.

Authorities have seized his vehicle and booked him for deliberately obstructing the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police orders. He was later released on station bail. The incident has sparked discussions about traffic discipline and security measures for high-profile leaders on the campaign trail.

Incidents of political convoys facing disruptions have been reported frequently. In 2023, a man was arrested in Karnataka for blocking PM Narendra Modi’s convoy.

In 2022, Punjab saw a major security lapse when PM Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover due to protestors. Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has faced road obstructions during election campaigns. These incidents highlight the challenges of securing high-profile leaders amid public unrest or individual confrontations.



