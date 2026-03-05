As strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran intensify and the conflict ripples across the Middle East, a question is rapidly gaining attention: How much will this war ultimately cost Washington?

As strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran intensify and the conflict ripples across the Middle East, a question is rapidly gaining attention: How much will this war ultimately cost Washington? Speaking about the military campaign, US President Donald Trump suggested the operation could last “four to five weeks,” while warning that American forces have the capacity to continue “far longer than that.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

That uncertainty makes calculating the total cost difficult. However, early estimates suggest the price tag is already soaring as aircraft carriers, fighter jets and missile systems pour into the region.

Nearly $1.4 billion in early costs

According to estimates cited by Anadolu Agency, the US spent roughly $779 million in just the first 24 hours of Operation Epic Fury. Even before the first strike, Washington had already incurred significant expenses. The pre-strike military build-up — which involved repositioning aircraft, deploying more than a dozen naval vessels and mobilising regional assets — cost an additional $630 million, according to reporting by Al Jazeera.

Much of the early spending came from the surge of fighter aircraft deployed under United States Central Command.

The strike force included F-18s, F-16s, F-22s and F-35s — aircraft that formed the backbone of the early attacks. Based on projected flight hours, maintenance costs and munitions usage outlined in the 2025 and 2026 US Department of Defense budget requests, analysts estimate these fighter jet sorties alone cost about $271.34 million.

Beyond frontline fighters, a wide array of specialised aircraft has also been deployed.

These include the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, A-10C Thunderbolt attack planes and MQ-9 Reaper drones, along with the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS).

Each platform adds to the rapidly expanding operational bill. A preliminary Pentagon report estimates $1 billion per day going forward.

The daily price of naval dominance

Even without a full-scale ground invasion, maintaining a massive naval presence in the region carries a hefty price tag. According to the Center for a New American Security, operating a carrier strike group such as the USS Gerald R. Ford costs about $6.5 million per day.

If multiple strike groups remain deployed for weeks, those daily operating costs alone could climb into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Air operations, missile defence interceptors, drone patrols and intelligence systems further inflate the overall expense.

Lessons from past wars

The US war in Afghanistan, which stretched nearly two decades, cost trillions. According to the Associated Press, Congress allocated more than $1 trillion to the Department of Defense specifically for operations in Afghanistan, though the total cost of the conflict was far higher.

More recently, researchers from Brown University have tracked the growing financial burden of conflicts tied to the Middle East crisis following the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

A study from the university’s Costs of War project found that the US government has already spent $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel, according to policy analyst William D. Hartung, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

That total does not include tens of billions of dollars in arms sales agreements scheduled for future delivery.

A related report estimated the US has also spent $9.65 billion to $12.07 billion on military operations in Yemen and the wider region linked to or supporting Israeli military operations since October 2023.

Combined, US spending on these post-October 7 conflicts has reached roughly $31.35 billion to $33.77 billion — and counting, according to the Brown University analysis.

The financial burden of war extends far beyond the Pentagon’s balance sheet. The conflict has already rattled global energy markets, particularly as vital infrastructure across the Gulf faces potential threats.

Any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil flows, could trigger a surge in crude prices.

Such spikes could push inflation higher in the United States while slowing global economic growth. These indirect costs rarely appear in official defence budgets but can ripple across economies worldwide.

How long will the Iran war last?

“Whatever the time is, it’s okay — whatever it takes,” said at the White House, noting that planners initially projected “four to five weeks” for the campaign while maintaining the ability to continue longer if necessary.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also pushed back against fears of a prolonged conflict.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said, even as officials acknowledge the possibility of additional American casualties in the weeks ahead.