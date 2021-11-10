  • Facebook
    Japan re-elects Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister in parliamentary vote

    A special session of the House of Representatives of the Japanese parliament was convened on Tuesday to re-elect Kishida, reported Kyodo News. The LDP is supported by junior coalition partner Komeito in the parliament. Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet.

    Team Newsable
    Tokyo, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 1:37 PM IST
     Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida on Wednesday was re-elected as prime minister in a special parliament session after his party won general elections in the country last month, local news reported. Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber legislature — enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament, AP reported.

    A special session of the House of Representatives of the Japanese parliament was convened on Tuesday to re-elect Kishida, reported Kyodo News. The LDP is supported by junior coalition partner Komeito in the parliament. Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet.

    The government set up a number of committees for realizing Kishida's vision of a "new capitalism" that focuses on economic growth and redistribution of wealth, and he held phone talks with world leaders including US President Joe Biden to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Matsuno said at a press conference, reported Kyodo News.

    Also read: Malala Yousafzai ties the knot: Here's the Nobel Laureate and Asser Malik's love story

    "The Kishida government's basic stance is to listen carefully to the voices of the people and speedily carry out policies to address their worries about the coronavirus, hopes for economic recovery and sense of crisis about the increasingly severe international situation," he added.

    Kishida is expected to name as foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, a former education minister who heads a nonpartisan lawmakers' group that promotes Japan-China relations, while retaining most of the members of the current Cabinet launched last month, the report added.

    The October 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges.

