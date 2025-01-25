Joe Biden briefly removed from 'US Presidents' search results on Google; tech giant responds

Users who searched for terms like “US Presidents,” “United States Presidents,” or “US Presidents in order” were startled to find Joe Biden missing from the list of leaders, despite having completed his presidential term just last week.

First Published Jan 25, 2025, 6:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 6:35 PM IST

Google temporarily erased former US President Joe Biden’s presidency from its search results. Users who searched for terms like “US Presidents,” “United States Presidents,” or “US Presidents in order” were startled to find Biden missing from the list of leaders, despite having completed his presidential term just last week.

According to a report by CNBC, search results instead displayed a timeline of presidents from George Washington to Donald Trump, leaving Biden’s name conspicuously absent. This omission quickly went viral, as screenshots and videos of the error flooded social media platforms.

Google responds

Google swiftly attributed the issue to a “data error.” In a statement to CNBC, a company spokesperson explained, “A brief data error occurred in our knowledge graph. We identified the root cause and resolved it quickly.” The “knowledge graph” is Google’s sophisticated system designed to organize and connect information across the web.

The timing of this mishap is interesting, as it follows Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s repeated calls for the company to prioritize accuracy and trust in its services. In a memo sent during Election Day last November, Pichai emphasized, “Regardless of the election outcome, we must continue being a trusted source of information for people from all backgrounds and beliefs.”

This isn’t the first time Google has faced public scrutiny over the reliability of its search results. The company has dealt with several controversies in recent months, including errors in its AI-powered tools. For instance, Google’s “AI Overview” feature, which summarizes search results, encountered inaccuracies soon after its launch, leading to backlash. Similarly, its AI image-generation tool, Imagen 2, was temporarily taken down after users flagged historical inaccuracies.

During an all-hands meeting in December, Pichai acknowledged the mounting criticism and linked it to the company’s vast global influence. “We must maintain our commitment to unbiased, accurate information,” he reminded employees.

