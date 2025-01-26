Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie 'Thandel' budget shocking details revealed; Read on

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is set for a grand release on February 7th. Produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner, the film is presented by Allu Aravind.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 5:35 PM IST

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's Thandel is gearing up for a grand release on February 7th. Produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner, the film is presented by Allu Aravind. This is director Chandoo Mondeti's next project after the pan-India blockbuster Karthikeya 2.

article_image2

As the release date approaches, promotional activities are intensifying. Thandel has generated positive buzz, particularly highlighting the chemistry between Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya. However, the film's budget, reportedly a substantial 85 crores, raises concerns. The producers have recovered 50 crores through digital, satellite, and Hindi rights.

article_image3

The remaining 35 crores must be recovered through theatrical business. Given Naga Chaitanya's market reach, buyers are unlikely to invest 85 crores. In some regions, the producers plan to release the film independently. This means the film needs to generate profits exceeding 35 crores for the producers to break even, a significant challenge. The success of Thandel hinges on the film's quality and Allu Aravind's release strategy.

Latest Videos
