PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal trolled for abroad vacation during Mahakumbh

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's post-wedding vacation photos have gone viral, sparking controversy and criticism from some social media users.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha shared stunning photos from her past vacation on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her relaxing getaway.

article_image2

Sharing the photos on Facebook, the actress wrote, "Sunday selfies from Sydney. Some postcard pictures we forgot to post."

article_image3

While Sonakshi and Zaheer's photos are receiving love from their fans, a section of users is trolling them severely.

article_image4

Commenting on Sonakshi's post, one internet user wrote, “She is a pseudo-Hindu. People from all over the world are reaching Mahakumbh to take a dip of faith, and this lady's honeymoon is not ending. Oh sorry! Now she is not a Hindu, now she is a Muslim."

article_image5

One user wrote, "You guys should also go and take a dip in the Kumbh, foreign tours will keep happening." Another user jokingly wrote, "Brother-in-law should also go home now. The family will be waiting there. The dishes also need to be washed." One user wrote, "Don't make people so jealous."

article_image6

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony. Before this, both had dated each other for 7 years.

article_image7

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film 'Kakuda', which was released on Zee5. Her next film is 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness', which is currently in the post-production stage.

