Malala Yousafzai ties the knot: Here's the Nobel Laureate and Asser Malik's love story

While Malala is well-known as an activist, people know very less about who her husband Asser Malik is. Well, we bring you some details.

Taking everyone by surprise, Nobel Peace Prize-winning Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai announced her wedding with her partner Asser Malik whom she has been dating for a long time. The education activist shared a couple of pictures from her Nikkah ceremony and termed it a “precious” day in her life.

People are intrigued and curious to know who her husband, Asser Malik is. Malik is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the organisation in May 2020. As far as his credentials are concerned, he previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand, according to ESPN cricinfo.

It is unclear where the duo met but it sure wasn’t at university because Malik reportedly went to Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), where he received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012. However, the couple could potentially bond over their love for politics and economics as Malala also studied philosophy, politics and economics in London.

Though it is not clear since when Asser Malik and Malala Yousafzai knew each other, the pair have at least known each other since June 2019. Malik had shared a group selfie on Instagram of him cheering for Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK and Malala was with him then.

The nikkah ceremony pictures shared by the couple reveal their love towards each other.

Malala Yousafzai was 15 years old when she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban in northwestern Pakistan for advocating for the fundamental right of girls to an education. Malala at the age of 17 became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy in 2014 when she shared the coveted honour with India's social activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Interestingly, she has also published a book about her attack and its aftermath called 'I Am Malala'.