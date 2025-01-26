70 killed in attack on EI Fasher hospital in Sudan

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that around 70 people were killed in an attack on El Fasher's only functioning hospital in Sudan.

70 killed in attack on EI Fasher hospital in Sudan
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Around 70 individuals have been killed in an assault on El Fasher's only operational hospital in Sudan, as reported by the World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Sunday.

Ghebreyesus shared the death toll on the social media platform X. While local authorities and others in North Darfur's capital had mentioned a similar number of casualties on Saturday, Ghebreyesus is the first international figure to confirm the toll.

The source of the attack was not specified, although local authorities have pointed to the rebel Rapid Support Force as the perpetrators. While the RSF has yet to confirm these claims, they have been issuing threats against El Fasher in recent days.

