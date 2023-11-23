Israel says Gaza hostage release won't begin before Friday

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas terrorists will not happen before Friday, Israel's national security adviser said. Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and free at least 50 hostages held by Hamas in the Palestinian region in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will not happen before Friday, Israel’s national security adviser said, thwarting hopes of a breakthrough deal to pause the brutal and bloody seven-week-old war.

This comes one day after the warring parties decided to allow humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza and release at least 50 hostages in return for at least 150 Palestinians who are detained in Israel by agreeing to a truce that would last for at least four days.

“The negotiations on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement released by the prime minister’s office. “The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday,” it said.

Early on Wednesday, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel in exchange for a four-day truce in Gaza that would allow supplies to enter and release at least 50 hostages held by militants in the Palestinian enclave. The starting time of the truce and release of hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel had yet to be officially announced.

The 50 hostages would be released over four days at a rate of at least 10 daily, Netanyahu’s office said. The truce could be extended day by day as long as an additional 10 hostages were freed per day, it said. Israel’s justice ministry published a list of 300 names of Palestinian prisoners who could be freed.

Since the Hamas attack on southern Israel that surprised the government and shocked Israelis, five hostages have been recovered alive. Israel said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians and about 240 hostages of different nationalities taken hostage by Islamist gunmen. In retaliation, Israel has subjected Hamas-ruled Gaza to a siege and relentless bombardment. More than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, around 40% of them children, according to medical officials in the territory.

