Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Dynamo, the successor to Nvidia’s Triton Inference Server, is designed to increase inference performance while lowering costs for scaling test-time computing.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 3:00 AM IST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled Dynamo, a distributed inference serving library that he described as the "operating system of an AI factory," at the GTC 2025.

“It’s not an enterprise AI application—it’s agents,” Huang said. “And the operating system isn’t something like VMware. It’s something like Dynamo.” Unlike traditional data centers, he explained, this system runs on top of an AI factory, providing the backbone for large-scale AI workloads.

The name Dynamo is a nod to the first instrument that powered the Industrial Revolution. 

Nvidia is making the software open source, with several partners already collaborating on its development. “Perplexity is a great partner of ours in working through this,” Huang said.

The Nvidia CEO also emphasized that the future of software will be agent-based, underscoring Dynamo’s complexity. “Our goal is to scale up,” he said, adding that Nvidia is building a system of unprecedented computational power.

Dynamo, the successor to Nvidia’s Triton Inference Server, is designed to increase inference performance while lowering costs for scaling test-time computing. 

Nvidia’s inference optimizations on its Blackwell system have boosted throughput by 30x on DeepSeek-R1, demonstrating the platform’s efficiency in high-performance AI workloads.

According to the company, using the same number of GPUs, Dynamo doubles the performance and revenue of AI factories serving Llama models – a family of open source, large language models developed by Meta Platforms (META) – on today’s Hopper platform.

“This is the most extreme scale-up the world has ever seen—the amount of compute here,” Huang said, pointing to Blackwell’s advancements in handling AI inference at scale.

On Stocktwits, users reacted positively to the launch of Dynamo.

However, Nvidia's stock was down nearly 3% in afternoon trade on Tuesday. The stock has lost over 14% of its value in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nvidia Stock Slips After Amazon Reportedly Undercuts AI Chip Prices — Analysts Expect ‘Wake Up Call’ From Jensen Huang’s GTC Keynote

