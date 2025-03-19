Nvidia Unveils New GPUs At GTC 2025, CEO Jensen Huang Announces Feynman Generation Pegged For 2028

Read Full Article

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a slew of new GPUs at the GTC 2025 during his keynote address, announcing the company’s updated product roadmap for the next two years.

This includes a new-generation of GPUs named after American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman set to launch in 2028, one of the most notable historical figures in quantum computing.

“We’re now in full production of Blackwell,” said Huang. “Computer companies all over the world are ramping these incredible machines at scale.”

“In the second half of this year, we’ll easily transition into the upgrade, the Blackwell Ultra NVL72,” he added.

According to the company, the Blackwell Ultra has 1.5-times faster memory, 2-times more networking bandwidth, new instructions for attention and other upgrades as compared to its predecessor.

Jensen also showed a peek of the Vera Rubin NVL 144 - named after the scientist who discovered dark matter - announcing plans to launch it in the second half of 2026.

After that, the company plans to launch the Rubin Ultra NVL576 in the second half of 2027, with what Huang says is "an extreme scale-up" featuring 2.5 million parts, and connected to 576 GPUs.

“Our next generation will be named after Feynman,” Huang announced during his keynote at GTC 2025.

Beyond chips, Nvidia announced the new Spectrum-X Silicon Photonics Ethernet switch, offering 1.6 Terabits per second per port switches to deliver 3.5x energy savings and 10x resilience in AI Factories.

Nvidia's stock remained down by over 2.5% in afternoon trade on Tuesday during Huang keynote address.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Jensen Huang Introduces Nvidia Dynamo At GTC 2025, Calls It ‘Operating System’ for AI Agents

Latest Videos