BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

A top Hamas official said Israel has decided to sacrifice its hostages by re-launching massive military operations in the Gaza Strip Tuesday, shattering a period of relative calm since a January truce.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

A top Hamas official said Israel has decided to sacrifice its hostages by re-launching massive military operations in the Gaza Strip Tuesday, shattering a period of relative calm since a January truce, news agency AFP reported.

Benjamin "Netanyahu's decision to resume war is a decision to sacrifice the occupation's prisoners and impose a death sentence on them," Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement, adding that the Israeli premier was using the fighting as a political "lifeboat" to distract from internal crises.

At least 220 people were killed in Gaza on Tuesday as the Israeli military conducted "extensive strikes" on Hamas targets after weeks of truce talks stalled, the biggest attack in the war-torn territory since the ceasefire began on January 19.

Also read: Israel conducts biggest strike on Gaza as ceasefire talks with Hamas stall; over 100 killed | Story so far

