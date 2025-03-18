BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Read Full Article

A top Hamas official said Israel has decided to sacrifice its hostages by re-launching massive military operations in the Gaza Strip Tuesday, shattering a period of relative calm since a January truce, news agency AFP reported.

Benjamin "Netanyahu's decision to resume war is a decision to sacrifice the occupation's prisoners and impose a death sentence on them," Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement, adding that the Israeli premier was using the fighting as a political "lifeboat" to distract from internal crises.

At least 220 people were killed in Gaza on Tuesday as the Israeli military conducted "extensive strikes" on Hamas targets after weeks of truce talks stalled, the biggest attack in the war-torn territory since the ceasefire began on January 19.

