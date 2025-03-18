Putin-Trump call in a nutshell: 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, swap of 175 POWs & more

Read Full Article

In a significant development aimed at de-escalating the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a limited ceasefire focused on energy and infrastructure. The agreement is part of a broader US-led initiative to end the hostilities, the White House confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement followed a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Putin.

According to a statement from the White House, both leaders expressed a commitment to seeking a lasting peace in Ukraine and agreed to hold “technical negotiations” on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. These discussions, which aim to solidify a complete ceasefire and achieve permanent peace, are set to begin immediately in the Middle East.

Putin Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire, Lists Stringent Conditions

According to a more detailed Kremlin readout, Putin has conditionally agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure. However, the Kremlin outlined a series of demands, including effective control over any ceasefire along the line of conflict and a halt to the mobilization of Ukrainian forces. Moscow further demanded the cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, emphasizing the need to “eliminate the root causes of the crisis.”

Despite these conditions, the Kremlin noted that Putin has already issued relevant orders to implement the 30-day ceasefire. The Russian leader reportedly responded constructively to the proposal for a maritime ceasefire, with further negotiations expected on this issue.

Prisoner Swap and Humanitarian Gesture

In a parallel development, Russia and Ukraine will exchange 175 prisoners of war on each side, a move confirmed by the Kremlin through Reuters. Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill, President Putin informed Trump that Russia would transfer 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers receiving treatment in Russian medical facilities to Kyiv.

This agreement marks a significant humanitarian gesture amid ongoing tensions and demonstrates a potential step toward broader reconciliation. Expert groups on the Ukrainian settlement are expected to be formed to facilitate further discussions and agreements.

Middle East, Red Sea, and Normalization of Relations

The Kremlin’s readout also touched on the broader geopolitical implications of the talks, including discussions on the Middle East and the Red Sea. Both leaders expressed an interest in stabilizing the region to prevent future conflicts and emphasized a push toward normalizing bilateral relations between the US and Russia.

Additionally, Trump and Putin discussed ideas for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic and energy sectors. As a gesture of goodwill, Trump supported Putin’s suggestion to hold hockey matches between NHL and KHL players in both the United States and Russia. The two leaders agreed to maintain communication and monitor the outcomes of these talks.

Future Outlook and Challenges

While Kyiv has agreed to the proposed ceasefire, Moscow's full commitment remains contingent on its conditions being met. The long list of demands and stringent conditions from Russia indicate that achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace may require extensive negotiations and compromises. As negotiations unfold, the international community will closely monitor the developments, hoping that these initial steps will lead to a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Readout of Trump's call with Putin

Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.

This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.

The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel.

The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.

