Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details

    The El-Arish airport, situated approximately 45km from Gaza's border crossing in Rafah, stands as the sole entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, underscoring its pivotal role amid the ongoing crisis.

    Israel Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    India has taken proactive steps in extending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amidst the intensifying conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, a conflict that has tragically claimed the lives of over 12,000 individuals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, announcing this crucial development on X (formerly Twitter), affirmed India's unwavering commitment to delivering vital humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

    The El-Arish airport, situated approximately 45km from Gaza's border crossing in Rafah, stands as the sole entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, underscoring its pivotal role amid the ongoing crisis.

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    In an earlier initiative on October 22, India dispatched the initial batch of essential aid, encompassing 6.5 tonnes of medical supplies and 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials, addressing the dire needs of Palestinians grappling with the ramifications of the conflict. This aid included life-saving medicines, surgical equipment, shelters, sanitation essentials, and water purification tablets, among other crucial items.

    As the conflict persisted, Israel escalated retaliatory strikes on Gaza following an attack by Hamas on October 7 that resulted in the loss of over 12,000 lives among Israelis.

    Amidst this turmoil, Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, struggled to sustain operations and became a focal point of the conflict. The Hamas health ministry reported numerous casualties at the hospital due to power shortages caused by fuel scarcities.

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives (WATCH)

    In a concerning turn, Israel issued an immediate evacuation order for the hospital after troops conducted a search, purportedly uncovering a Hamas tunnel shaft and weapons within the complex. This occurred two days after Israeli forces combed through the hospital facility looking for Hamas hideouts.

    Meanwhile, a delegation led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN officials conducted an assessment of the hospital, with WHO subsequently characterizing the site as a "death zone."

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    Israel-Palestine war: Gaza pact in progress to free hostages, halt clashes in hope for peace - Report

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls snt

    Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joins politics, set to contest 2024 polls

    Ousted Sam Altman could return as OpenAI CEO planning to launch new venture Report gcw

    Ousted Altman could return as OpenAI CEO, planning to launch new venture: Report

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives (WATCH)

    Maldives and India to work out a workable solutions: Sources

    Maldives and India to discuss workable solutions: Sources on Male seeking exit of Indian military personnel

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle gcw

    IND vs AUS in Ahmedabad: Google celebrates 2023 World Cup final with a unique doodle

    Narendra Modi Stadium turns into a sea of blue as fans get ready for the final showdown osf

    Narendra Modi Stadium turns into a sea of blue as fans get ready for the final showdown

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more anr

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023: Check date, time, prize structure and more

    cricket Yuvraj Singh's surprise pick for player of the tournament in ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Yuvraj Singh's surprise pick for player of the tournament in ODI World Cup 2023

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon