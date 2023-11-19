Israel-Palestine war: India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza; check details

The El-Arish airport, situated approximately 45km from Gaza's border crossing in Rafah, stands as the sole entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, underscoring its pivotal role amid the ongoing crisis.

India has taken proactive steps in extending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amidst the intensifying conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, a conflict that has tragically claimed the lives of over 12,000 individuals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, announcing this crucial development on X (formerly Twitter), affirmed India's unwavering commitment to delivering vital humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

In an earlier initiative on October 22, India dispatched the initial batch of essential aid, encompassing 6.5 tonnes of medical supplies and 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials, addressing the dire needs of Palestinians grappling with the ramifications of the conflict. This aid included life-saving medicines, surgical equipment, shelters, sanitation essentials, and water purification tablets, among other crucial items.

As the conflict persisted, Israel escalated retaliatory strikes on Gaza following an attack by Hamas on October 7 that resulted in the loss of over 12,000 lives among Israelis.

Amidst this turmoil, Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, struggled to sustain operations and became a focal point of the conflict. The Hamas health ministry reported numerous casualties at the hospital due to power shortages caused by fuel scarcities.

In a concerning turn, Israel issued an immediate evacuation order for the hospital after troops conducted a search, purportedly uncovering a Hamas tunnel shaft and weapons within the complex. This occurred two days after Israeli forces combed through the hospital facility looking for Hamas hideouts.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN officials conducted an assessment of the hospital, with WHO subsequently characterizing the site as a "death zone."